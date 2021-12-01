Juventus, capital gains investigation: Morganti heard
The Head of football operations has long been the main collaborator of the Juventus manager. From his office taken away all the contracts of the players
Third day of hearings at the Prosecutor’s Office in Turin as part of the Prisma investigation, which sees Juventus and 6 executives and former executives under investigation (including the president Andrea Agnelli, the vice president Pavel Nedved and the former head of the sports area Fabio Paratici). After Federico Cherubini and Maurizio Arrivabene, listened to as people informed of the facts, it was the turn of Paolo Morganti, Juventus Head of football operations. Morganti was for a long time Cherubini’s right-hand man, taking care of the Under 23 and the youth teams, but in fact he currently holds the role of secretary since Maurizio Lombardo left.
Two hours of audition
From his office, which was searched on Saturday like that of Arrivabene, Cherubini and Manna (head of the Under 23 team) all the players’ contracts were taken away. The interrogation lasted about two hours, the investigators asked him about some interceptions and the disputed movements. The offenses are false corporate communications and the issue of invoices for non-existent transactions. Under investigation are the financial statements of the last 3 years, from 2018-19 to 2020-21, for a total of 282 million in suspected capital gains.
November 30 – 16:26
