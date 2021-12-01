Juventus, capital gains investigation: Morganti heard

Third day of hearings at the Prosecutor’s Office in Turin as part of the Prisma investigation, which sees Juventus and 6 executives and former executives under investigation (including the president Andrea Agnelli, the vice president Pavel Nedved and the former head of the sports area Fabio Paratici). After Federico Cherubini and Maurizio Arrivabene, listened to as people informed of the facts, it was the turn of Paolo Morganti, Juventus Head of football operations. Morganti was for a long time Cherubini’s right-hand man, taking care of the Under 23 and the youth teams, but in fact he currently holds the role of secretary since Maurizio Lombardo left.