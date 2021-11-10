Juventus, Chiellini marries the Super League: “It’s necessary. There are too many teams in Serie A”

Giorgio Chiellini, captain of Juventus and of the national team, has clear ideas about the future of football and in an interview with DAZN he explicitly returns to talk about Superlega: “I have been talking about this with the president (Andrea Agnelli, ed.) for a few years. more and more towards a Europeanization compared to the national championships. A player of Juve level wants to play those matches, with all due respect. I have been talking to the president for many years about this possibility. The athletes of our level but also the fans want to see more and more European level matches. We have reached a point of no return. Institutions, clubs and players must come together to reform the calendar and create new competitions to revive this sport, which remains the best in the world but for me it can be improved. USA, which are masters in this, have created Super Leagues in every sport “.

Serie A needs to be renewed: there are too many teams

“There are some teams too many in Serie A at the moment, we should be 18. Paradoxically, we could also go back to 16, but I think 18 is the right number to go back to increasing competitiveness and giving more space to European level matches. . Even if we romantics would like the abolition of the Var, remove the offside or put the pass back to the goalkeeper, the world is moving forward and we must not preclude change. Finding people who can discuss together to improve football I think is essential. at this moment there is no dialogue and we are moving towards an unsustainable situation for everyone: for us and for the clubs. Even the fans perceive it. “