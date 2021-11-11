Juventus, Chiellini: “Super League? The level players want to play those games” | News

The Juventus defender: “Too many teams in Serie A, they should be at most 18”

Giorgio Chiellini is openly in favor of the Super League: “I have been talking about this for some years with President Agnelli – his words in an interview with Dazn -. The future of football is moving more and more towards a Europeanization. A Juve level player wants to play those games, with all due respect. I had been talking to the president for many years about this possibility. The athletes of our level, but also the fans, want to see more and more European matches. “

For the captain of Juve and the national team there is therefore only one way to go: “We have reached a point of no return. Institutions, clubs and players must come together to reform the calendar and create new competitions to revive this sport, which remains the most beautiful in the world, but for me it can be improved. In the USA, who are masters in this, they have created super alloys in every sport “.

Then a reflection also on Italian championship: “There are some teams too many in Serie A at the moment, we should be 18. Paradoxically, we could go back to 16, but I think 18 is the right number, to go back to increasing competitiveness and giving more space to games of European level. Even if we romantics would like the abolition of the Var, remove the offside or put the pass back to the goalkeeper, the world is moving forward and we must not preclude change. Finding people who can discuss together to improve football I think is At the moment there is no dialogue and we are moving towards an unsustainable situation for everyone: for us and for the clubs. Even the fans feel it. “