Juventus, Chiesa has arrived at J-Medical

The first important updates arrive regarding the conditions of Federico Chiesa. The attacking winger has arrived at J-Medical

Federico Chiesa and a season made of ups and downs, but also a lot of bad luck after the triumph at Euro 2020 with Italy.

The forward of the Juventus, in yesterday’s game against Rome, he had to leave, around the thirtieth, due to an injury to the left knee. Today is the day of exams for the former Fiorentina: here are all the updates.

12:16 – The official announcement from Juventus also arrives: “The diagnostic tests performed this morning at the J | Medical showed the injury of the anterior cruciate ligament “. Then he specifies: “It will be necessary to have surgery in the next few days”.

12:09 – There’s no good news. Pending the official announcement, Chiesa should have reported the cruciate ligament injury.

11:44 – Chiesa finished his exams at J-Medical after a good hour. The Juventus report is awaited.

10:29 – Chiesa has arrived at J-Medical for the necessary checks, after the left knee injury accused against Roma.

All this took place after a hard intervention by Chris Smalling, in which the articulation of the former Fiorentina suffered a sprain. Now it is necessary to evaluate the extent of the stop and the involvement of the ligaments is feared. For this reason, in these minutes the attacker arrived at the J-Medical for the necessary checks.

📽️ #Juventus, the arrival of Federico #Church to J-Medical after the injury against the #Rome. Anxiety about the attacker’s knee pic.twitter.com/jGkzrVu7nt – CalcioMercato.it (@calciomercatoit) January 10, 2022

READ ALSO >>> Chiesa’s injury changes the market: all Juventus solutions

Juventus, Chiesa and the knee injury: updates

These are, therefore, hours of waiting and anxiety for Juventus fans – and not only – to understand the future of the Italian champion on the pitch. Certainly, the sensations are not positive, given the contrast in which the Juventus striker had the worst. The knee remained ‘under’ Smalling’s body and his condition immediately aroused great concern. Now there is no need to wait for the results of the exams to understand the recovery times and also any Juventus interventions in view transfer market.