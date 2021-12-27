Juventus, Chiesa praises Inter: “He is doing something great”

The Juventus striker Federico Chiesa spoke to de microphones The Republic in view of the launch of its first NFT: “Where am I? I’m training at Continassa. The others are on vacation, but I’m not. I have to recover from an injury, I have decided not to go on vacation. I want to be 100% for 2022. But I have a great relationship, also of friendship, with Leo (Bonucci) and Giorgio (Chiellini, ed) “, explains Chiesa on Zoom between one training and another,” when you have a problem or need some advice, they are always there for the “young”. The goals for 2022? I came here with the mentality of winning any competition. Now we are aiming for the Super Cup against Inter, then for the Italian Cup. For the championship, we will see. And we are in the round of 16 of the Champions League: there it is all to be written “.