Juventus, Chiesa praises Inter: “He is doing something great”
“We have to stay there and wait for missteps from those in front of us,” added the Juventus forward
The Juventus striker Federico Chiesa spoke to de microphones The Republic in view of the launch of its first NFT: “Where am I? I’m training at Continassa. The others are on vacation, but I’m not. I have to recover from an injury, I have decided not to go on vacation. I want to be 100% for 2022. But I have a great relationship, also of friendship, with Leo (Bonucci) and Giorgio (Chiellini, ed) “, explains Chiesa on Zoom between one training and another,” when you have a problem or need some advice, they are always there for the “young”. The goals for 2022? I came here with the mentality of winning any competition. Now we are aiming for the Super Cup against Inter, then for the Italian Cup. For the championship, we will see. And we are in the round of 16 of the Champions League: there it is all to be written “.
Important words for Inter: “They are doing something great, they are doing well and have continuity. We have to stand there and wait for missteps from those in front of us. But first of all we have to think about ourselves ”.
December 27, 2021 (change December 27, 2021 | 22:03)
