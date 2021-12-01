Juventus, Church between stay and farewell: price and destination

Chiesa is in the pits due to injury but his future, far from Allegri’s team, could hold the bench in the next transfer market Juventus

There Juventus hopes to close at least a crescendo of a sometimes horrible 2021, which in recent days has also brought the injury of a fundamental player like Federico as a dowry church. The winger on the sidelines of the challenge with theAtalanta, reported a low-grade lesion of the hamstring of the left thigh, with expected return after the Christmas break.

Therefore, the Juventus phenomenon, fundamental in the game, will remain in the pits for some time Pirlo and less incisive in this first part of the season with Massimiliano Merry driving. Net of injuries and issues related to the field, the name of Chiesa remains very popular also in terms of the market, with its sale that cannot be excluded a priori.

Transfer market Juventus, sale of the Church, first step to revolutionize: the situation

Allegri and the Juve are now awaiting the return of Chiesa, a decisive piece for the Bianconeri’s ambitions, but also a strong name in terms of the market that could be tempting especially in Premier League. The Juventus club would not want to give up the Italian national team, but according to what has been learned from Calciomercato.it, confirmations arrive on the fact that Chiesa is the name at the top of the list of starters, to further monetize and enhance Paulo Dybala.

Net of the desire to continue, the price of the 1997 Juventus class was set at least 60/70 million euros and with his eventual sale Juventus could try to make a small revolution. A footballer of his caliber at this moment would still have only the Premier as a chance to farewell, without prejudice to the intention of the club to Lambs to continue together.