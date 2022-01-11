Juventus, Church injury and ‘yellow’ redemption

After Federico Chiesa’s injury, reflections underway at Juventus on the future: the situation of the striker’s redemption

There Juventus he cashed in a hefty win at home Rome, with a comeback from 1-3 to 4-3 that could have marked a turning point in the Juventus season. But the success of the Olimpico was paid for at a high price, with the loss of Federico church for the rest of the season.

With the disqualifications of Cuadrado And de Ligt, Merry, in view of the Super Cup, will be in full emergency. But the reflections of the coach and the management must obviously be extended to a wide range on the rest of the season. The void left by the attacker’s stop will be filled in some way. It is difficult to intervene on the market for a substitute, it is easier for one to opt for the internal solution with Bernardeschi or Kulusevski to assume the grades. But we also look at what will happen at the end of the season.

Juventus transfer market, future Church: the redemption obligation may lapse

In fact, Chiesa’s accident changes the scenarios at least in part as regards his future. The player, as known, was taken from the Fiorentina on a two-year onerous loan from 10 million euros, with a redemption obligation set at the end of this year. The definitive purchase would cost Juventus others 40 million, plus another 10 bonuses based on certain sporting goals. However, the obligation would be bound to specific preconditions, failing which it would turn into a simple right to exercise the redemption. As for Chiesa, they already become impossible: that is, at least 60% of total appearances and a minimum number of 10 goals in all competitions. The qualification for the Champions of Juventus. If the Bianconeri fail, they will therefore no longer be obliged to redeem the player.

According to what was reported by the ‘Corriere dello Sport’, however, Juventus has no doubts. Chiesa is seen as one of the future pillars on which to build the team, redemption is not in question no matter what happens.