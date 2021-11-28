Sports

Juventus, Church injury | “That’s how long I’ll have to stay still”

Church injury, Juventus: the player himself revealed it to the fans upon leaving J Medical. Merry in trouble.

At the half-time of the match against Atalanta, in addition to the goal by Duvan Zapata suffered a few minutes ago, to cause concern at Juventus, were also the conditions of Federico Chiesa, who, not surprisingly, was replaced by Max Allegri on his return from locker rooms.

Injury Church © GettyImages

A problem with the flexor was suspected, which is why the former Fiorentina went to J Medical this morning to undergo more in-depth instrumental examinations. The whole Juventus world, Allegri in the first place, is in turmoil, given the position in the standings that the “Old Lady” currently holds, 7 points away from fourth place.

Juventus, Church injury: the “diagnosis” to a fan

Juventus Church © GettyImages

As revealed by CalcioMercato.it on its social profiles, the same Church would have revealed to a fan present at the exit from J Medical the recovery times from his injury. “I’ll have to stay still for a while”: surely bitter news for Juventus, who will probably lose one of their most talented players for the tour de force of this last month of the calendar year, except for sudden recoveries.

