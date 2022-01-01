Juventus, contacts for Icardi: how things are. Transfer market news

The January market is about to officially start and the Juventus begins to move on the attacking front: the Juventus club continues contacts for Mauro Icardi. Surveys, requests for information, with the two clubs that have not yet begun to think about any formulas with which to try to complete the negotiation. Surely it is, however signals , with Juventus that in the next few days will decide whether to try to sink the blow and get serious for the Paris Saint-Germain striker. For its part, the French club will have to understand if it will eventually be willing to accept a solution in loan without redemption right , which at the moment would be the most appreciated hypothesis by the bianconeri. This is also because Juventus would like wait for the summer to choose more calmly who will be the forward of the future.

Intrigue Morata with Barcelona

Juventus begins to think of Mauro Icardi also because he is up Alvaro Morata began to move on Barcelona. The hypothesis that the Spanish striker may leave Turin is in fact taking shape in these hours. For the moment, this is also a negotiation at the initial stage, also because in this case, not only two clubs would be involved, but three, given that Morata’s card is owned by Atletico Madrid. The Colchoneros would be willing to grant the player to Barça on loan, as long as the Blaugrana insert a redemption obligation set at 35 million euros, a hypothesis that does not convince Catalan society. For its part, Juventus need a substitute to let Morata leave, with Barcelona in the last few hours Depay proposed, a solution that did not warm the enthusiasm at the Juventus home. The parties are therefore at work, with the player who would not be against leaving Juventus, given that in all probability the Turin club will not redeem it at the end of the season.