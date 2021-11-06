Juventus danger: the Premier at the ‘Stadium’ for Vlahovic

Vlahovic, Fiorentina center forward, observed the special championship match between the Viola team and Juventus

Eyes on Dusan Vlahovic in the anticipated advance of the championship between Juventus and the Fiorentina. The purple center-forward after the break with the Viola is liked by many big players in Europe, including the Juventus club.

Maximilian too Merry he spent words of praise yesterday at a press conference for the Serbian born in 2000, the first goal of the Continassa management to reinforce the offensive department. Cherubs And Nedved, in addition to the Livorno coach himself, will therefore have the opportunity to closely scrutinize Vlahovic, but they will not be the only ones in the ‘Stadium’ match. As collected by Calciomercato.it, in the stands of the Turin facility there are several market observers, in particular from the Premier League.

Juventus transfer market, Vlahovic goal: scout for four top clubs at the Allianz Stadium

Scouts from Manchester United, Liverpool, Newcastle and Tottenham are watching the match between Juventus and Fiorentina, with particular attention evidently reserved for the number 9 lily, who has already scored 8 times in this championship. Among these there is above all Tottenham to undermine the ‘Old Lady’, with Paratici and the neo-manager With you ready to attack for Vlahovic, valued at no less than 60 million euros from Commisso. Furthermore, it cannot be ruled out that British observers focus their attention on Federico as well church, driver of Allegri’s Juve and in various circumstances approached in particular to the esteemer’s Liverpool Klopp.