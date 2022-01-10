Juventus, Danilo partially in the group: the Brazilian will soon be available again

Good news, after the terrible news related to Federico Chiesa’s injury, for Massimiliano Allegri and Juventus, given that Danilo trained partially in a group and will soon be available again. This is the statement from the Juventus club: “A new week of work for Juve begins. Returning to Turin immediately after the incredible match last night in Rome, the Bianconeri met this morning at Continassa: as always, unloading for who is was more busy yesterday, pitch for the rest of the group.

In particular, on the pitch, attention was paid to technical work, with exercises for the development of the maneuver, for the defensive phase and on game situations.

Danilo partially trained with the group.

But now it’s time to think about the very important match on Wednesday: the Italian Super Cup, at San Siro, against Inter; match that will be directed by Doveri, assisted by Bindoni and Imperiale. Fourth official Fabbri, VAR Mazzoleni, AVAR Ranghetti. The press conference on the eve of Allegri and a Juventus player is scheduled for tomorrow at 12.30 (live on Juventus TV from the Allianz Stadium); the team will train in the afternoon, after which it will leave for Milan “.