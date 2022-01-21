Juventus, de Jong’s idea in midfield: formula and status of the deal

Juventus is currently evaluating the Frankie de Jong idea for the midfield: this is what Calciomercato.it collected about the deal

Maximilian Merry he wants a reinforcement in midfield. All the arguments of the Piedmontese club regarding the market derive from this principle: the latest idea presents the face and blond hair of Frenkie de Jong.

There Juventus would like to take out a loan from the Barcelona, to recompose the backbone that has worked so well in theAjax with Matthijs de Ligt and the Dutch midfielder. According to what has been learned from Calciomercato.it, the solution of De Jong’s loan is considered very difficult by the Catalans, unless the duration is 18 months with a redemption obligation set at a very high figure: about 45/50 million euros. . Also because we must not forget that the blaugrana paid him 75 million to Ajax in 2019. In the meantime, Barcelona continues to try to reactivate the option. Morata, but Juventus should first find a nine.

CM.IT | The de Jong idea and fate intertwined with Arthur

The deal de Jong it cannot be totally excluded, even if, as mentioned, it presents great difficulties. More than with Alvaro Morata, the future of the Dutchman could be closely intertwined with that of Arthur: as told on these pages, Arsenal’s pressing remains strong on the Brazilian. If the former Gremio were to leave on loan for 18 months with a right that turns into an obligation to achieve goals that are easy to achieve, or with a firm obligation, then the Juventus it may have the means to satisfy the Blaugrana’s demands. In any case, Barcelona insisted vigorously also for Morata. In short, the Old Lady’s market is on fire.