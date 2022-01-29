Juventus, decisive summit: double exit and another bang

Juventus does not stop on the transfer market, when the final gong is approaching. Summit for two exits and a new arrival inbound

Dusan Vlahovic, a name to be spelled out clearly, syllable by syllable. The lips that shorten and then retract, as in an exultation. Like the charm and then the jump and the scream. The Juventus fans are still ecstatic. It is useless to hide: the attack in attack, and the definite article is a must, shook the universe of the Old Lady, in a season that was born badly and with few goals, few exultations in fact.

But the transfer market it leaves no time for joy (and at times one repents as well), but only for new blows or indispensable sacrifices. For this reason, when the countdown that will mark the end of the winter session gets closer and closer to zero, Cherubs & Co. work on several releases. And we can only start from Dejan Kulusevski. The former Parma is in the shortlist of names departing from the Juventus midfield, on which we have taken stock in the last few hours. The pressure of the is strong on the Swede Tottenham from Antonio Contebut he too popped up at a larger summit.

Juventus transfer market, from Arthur to Kulusevski: summit with Arsenal

Kulusevski therefore remains strong as a name coming out with Premier direction, as we also told you yesterday. But not only. As reported by the ‘Corriere dello Sport’, there was not only talk of the former Atalanta but also of Arthur, for some time from an Arsenal perspective. A real summit with the Gunners in which the name of also reappeared Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, now in the smell of Barcelona. Black smoke, however, even if the footballer has long accepted the English hypothesis. For the Brazilian Juventus is not moving: no to a dry loan. Arsenal will have to relaunch to get to the player that the bianconeri value 45 million euros. Yet it moves, between summit and ultimatum, but nothing moves. At least for the moment, and the final gong is less and less missing.