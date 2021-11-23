Juventus defeat in the Champions League

At Stamford Bridge, the match valid for the 5th day of group H of the 2021-2022 Champions League between Chelsea and Juve: summary, scoreboard, result, slow motion and live news

At “Stamford Bridge”, Chelsea And Juve they face each other in the match valid for the 5th day of group H of the 2021-2022 Champions League.

Summary Chelsea Juve 4-0 MOVIOLA

20.59 – Chelsea and Juve players kneel before starting

1 ‘Kick-off – Let’s start! Good game

2 ′ Chilwell opportunity – Sensational smooth in the area. Great progression of Kante who penetrates the area and puts in sweet. Cuadrado anticipates Hudson-Odoi before the left-handed winger tries to miss

3 ′ Chilwell shot – He tries again from outside, goes far from the target

5 ′ Strong start for Chelsea – Juve is very low and struggles to get out

8 ′ Closing Locatelli – Rudiger chased and stopped by Locatelli after a foray into the area

9 ‘Chalobah header – Detachment on corner developments. Ball not too far from Szczesny’s goal

11 ′ Church Occasion – Nice action by Juve combined on the right. Cuadrado looks for the Church in the middle which, however, is anticipated

15 ‘Pulisic Occasion – Hudson-Odoi gives a nice ball to Chilwell, touch in tow for Pulisic who is stopped in some way by De Ligt and Bonucci

19 ‘Rudiger shot – Juve closed, try the lopsided conclusion from outside

23 ‘Cuadrado warned – Withheld on Hudson-Odoi

24 ‘James Punishment – Surprise at the first post from a tight angle. Careful Szczesny to reject

25 ‘Goal Chalobah – Winning turn from a corner, however spoiled by a previous clean hand touch by Rudiger, however, considered involuntary because following a Rabiot deviation. Bianconeri mocked by a carom

28 ′ Rescue Thiago Silva – Incredible intervention in estirada to cancel Morata’s lob that had passed Mendy

32 ′ Rabiot is wrong – Who lets Kante blow the ball, then he is good at recovering from a very dangerous situation

34 ′ Locatelli stops Kante – The Frenchman had entered the ball and chain in the area. Chelsea midfielder walled

37 ′ James shot – Crossed right counterbalance from the right. Bravo Szczesny to reach out for a corner

37 ‘Kante injury – Physical problem for the Frenchman, inside Loftus-Cheek in his place

38 ‘Rudiger header – Juve still risks from a corner. The German does not frame the goal with the third time

43 ′ Bonucci closing – Providential intervention on Hudson-Odoi who had cut behind McKennie at the suggestion of Jorginho and was about to hit the net

45 + 2 ′ Bentancur Shot – Conclusion placed from the edge after a couple of good Juve breaks at the edge of the area. Not much balloon out

45 + 2 ‘End of the first half – Double whistle

46 ‘Start of the second half – We start again

49 ′ Hudson-Odoi shot – One-two long with Ziyech, at the end he loses the time of the conclusion and closes De Ligt for a corner

51 ‘Rabiot on the ground – Violent ball on the face. He needs medical attention

53 ‘Header Thiago Silva – Twists on the free-kick developments: blocks Szczesny in diving

54 ‘Bentancur error – Which opens the way of the area to Ziyech, unloading on the left at Hudson-Odoi who is walled up by De Ligt at the time of the conclusion

55 ‘Goal James – Chilwell’s cross from the left with a header extended by De Ligt. On the far post he checks his chest and crosses James very well, who strikes Szczesny

58 ‘Gol Hudson-Odoi – Chelsea wrap action. Loftus-Cheek recycles in traffic for Hudson-Odoi who still beats Szczesny

64 ′ Chelsea control – Now also a bit of Chelsea academy, some physical problems for Ziyech

75 ′ Juve does not create opportunities – The Blues are always playing the game. The bianconeri do not seem to have the strength to react

78 ‘Dybala shot – Concludes unbalanced from the limit, high ball

80 ‘Bonucci walls Werner – Arthur is wrong, the German kicks on the defender

84 ‘McKennie shot – Powerful and slightly deflected conclusion, ball high on the crossbar

87 ‘Szczesny parade – One-handed miracle on Ziyech’s placed shot on Werner’s assist. Juve risked suffering from poker

90 + 2 ‘Kean Shot – Attack the area and try from the edge, clearly left-handed on the bottom

90 + 5 ‘Gol Werner – McKennie’s lightness, Ziyech finds Werner in front of Szczesny who puts in

90 + 5 ‘End of the game – Triple whistle

Man of the match: James REPORT CARDS

Chelsea Juve 4-0: result and match report

Networks: 25 ′ Chalobah, 55 ′ James, 58 ′ Hudson-Odoi, 90 + 5 ′ Werner

Chelsea (3-4-3): Mendy; Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Rudiger; James, Kante (37 ‘Loftus-Cheek), Jorginho (76’ Saul Niguez), Chilwell (71 ‘Azpilicueta); Ziyech, Pulisic (71 ′ Werner), Hudson-Odoi (76 ′ Mount). Annex. Tuchel. Available. Kepa, Bettinelli, Alonso, Christensen, Lukaku, Barkley, Sarr

Juventus (4-4-2): Szczesny; Cuadrado (80 ‘De Winter), Bonucci, De Ligt, Alex Sandro; McKennie, Locatelli (67 ′ Arthur), Bentancur (59 ′ Dybala), Rabiot; Chiesa (80 ‘Kulusevski), Morata (67’ Kean). Annex. Merry. Available. Pinsoglio, Perin, Rugani

Referee: Jovanović (SRB)

Admonished: 23 ′ Cuadrado