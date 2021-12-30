“Juventus do not have the caliber of Napoli in three things. If the match in Turin will have regular and equal conditions …”

Giancarlo spoke on Radio Marte during Raffaele Auriemma’s show “The network swells” Padovan, Journalist.

“Juventus-Napoli? The apprehension about the pandemic will always be there. Then if a health body or superior intervenes, in my opinion, we play. Then we have to choose which side to take. The League and the Premier League are on the side of playing until when there are no 13 players available. However, we have a different hospital from England. The League still does not hear us from this point of view. It was not enough that Napoli replayed a match that had not been played. For Udinese-Salernitana it was decided to postpone but the game lost to Salernitana will be given in the first instance. All that college that gave Napoli reason has been changed, however. of the main characters of the two teams can be a fake game and you have to do everything to ensure that it is not.

More than the pandemic, the problem is the Africa Cup of Nations but you can’t add everything together because otherwise you don’t have the players you need for the match. I am one of those who supported and maintains that Napoli can win the Scudetto, even to favor. I don’t care that Juventus are at -5. As long as there were players I was absolutely right. With any victories over Empoli and Spezia, Napoli would be one point behind Inter. Juventus does not have the caliber of Napoli neither for squad, nor for quality, nor for reasons. However, sooner or later this sporting and environmental curse will end. He is no longer able to express himself as he should but because he has too many absences. If the match in Turin will have regular and equal conditions, Napoli will not only play it but win it “