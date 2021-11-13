Juventus domination on Bonfantini’s wings

Juventus Women hosts Lazio in the ninth day of women’s Serie A: summary, slow motion, result, scoreboard, live news

(sent to Campo Ale & Ricky in Vinovo) – There Juventus Women by Joe Montemurro overwhelms the Lazio 5-0 in Vinovo, again in front of his fans.

Juventus Women Lazio 5-0: summary and slow motion

5 ‘Goal Bonfantini – Conclusion of primary intention from inside the area. Nice shot by the bianconera who folds Natalucci’s hands and scores his first goal in the league. Hurtig’s work was also excellent, setting up the external vehicle of the 22

9 ‘Nilden cross-shot – Released on the scheme from a corner kicks Palombella in the area. Natalucci raises for a corner

15 ′ Lenzini closing – He hits Visentin in the area using his physique. Great intervention

17 ‘Bonfantini shot – This time he baskets a sort of penalty in motion, conclusion on the side

22 ‘Hurtig shot – Served in the area by Rosucci kicks first intention. Close opposition from a Lazio defender, perhaps with his arm. Let the referee run

23 ′ Bonansea opportunity – Checks and enters the area but in front of goal he can’t find the right touch to beat Natalucci

27 ‘Marin Shot – Shot from the limit that goes off one meter to the side from the April door

28 ‘Zamanian Punishment – Weak but towards the goal, Natalucci rejects the ball there but neither Bonansea nor Caruso manage to retort on the net

29 ‘Goal Hurtig – Bonfantini packs the assist for the Swede who is very good at feinting the shot in the area and then beating Natalucci at a later time. This is also her first goal in the league

38 ‘Zamanian shot – Great blow from outside that splinters the pole to Natalucci obviously beaten

39 ′ Zamanian Occasion – Another chance for the former PSG. His right turn on Bonansea’s assist ends at the back

43 ′ Occasion Hurtig – Escapes via Bonansea on the left looking for the assist for Hurtig’s touch in front of goal. The Swedish was anticipated

45 ‘Problems for Natalucci – After a clash with Hurtig, the Lazio goalkeeper can continue but only after being medicated: conspicuous bandage on the head for her

48 ′ Bonfantini opportunity – Great flying hook on Zamanian’s serve, but the conclusion is missing

51 ‘Rosucci shot – End of counterbalance from the limit. Coordinates well but kicks high on the crossbar

63 ‘Bonansea shot – Try to surprise Natalucci on his pole. But the Lazio goalkeeper responds

67 ′ Occasions for Girelli and Bonfantini – Both try to kick in the face, both retorted

67 ′ Gol Boattin – Assistance from the other substitute Girelli for the insertion of Boattin who crosses the left-handed very well on the net

79 ‘Baby Walkers Occasion – Low cross from Nilden at the near post. Girelli fails to anticipate Natalucci with the outside

81 ‘Pfattner shot – He pounces on a ball in the area and kicks with a sure shot. Natalucci tells her no

84 ‘Goal Bonfantini – Nilden crosses from the left who crosses the whole area. On the second post he checks and crosses the net with the left-handed

87 ‘Goal Nilden – Assistance from Girelli for the rushing Nilden who still beats Natalucci with the left-handed

Best of the match Juventus Women: Bonfantini REPORT CARDS

Juventus Women Lazio 5-0: result and match report

Networks: 5 ′ Bonfantini, 29 ′ Hurtig, 67 ′ Boattin, 84 ′ Bonfantini, 87 ′ Nilden

Juventus Women (4-3-3): April; Hyyrynen (78 ‘Lundorf), Lenzini, Salvai (78’ Gama), Nilden; Zamanian, Rosucci (64 ‘Boattin), Caruso; Bonfantini, Hurtig (78 ′ Pfattner), Bonansea (64 ′ Girelli). Annex. Montemurro. Available. Peyraud-Magnin, Pedersen, Beccari, Staskova

Lazio (4-5-1): Natalucci; Santoro, Foerdos, Falloni, Heroum; Pittaccio, Pezzotti (78 ‘Berarducci), Mastrantonio (69’ Labate), Di Giammarino, Visentin (88 ‘Matteis); Martin. Annex. Basins. Available. Martinoli, Foletta, Zuzzi

Referee: Perenzoni di Rovereto