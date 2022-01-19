Juventus, Dybala-Arrivabene controversies: “Treated like Roberto Baggio”

The statements of Juventus CEO Arrivabene on Dybala are discussed: the Argentine’s parallelism with Roberto Baggio

Yesterday evening saw Paulo Dybala to go into goal again, in the victory with which the Juventus, typing the Sampdoria, moved on to the quarter-finals of Italian Cup. Tensions on the contract or not, when the Argentine is on the field, you can feel it.

The ‘Joya’ has also found her smile, after the exultation to say the least controversy on Saturday against theUdinese. But the sentences of the Juventus manager Arrivabene about Dybala, before the match, had definitely caused discussion. Statements of a coldness that many have considered excessive and that fuel the case. The game on the renewal of Dybala is still open, the new postponement freezes everything for the moment. The next day, meanwhile, the sentences of Arrivabene they still hold court.

Juventus, Damascelli on Arrivabene-Dybala: “It doesn’t surprise me, it embodies the philosophy of the company”

On ‘Radio Radio’, the journalist Tony Damascelli he was not surprised by the attitude of the Juventus manager. It is not the first time, moreover, that the approach of the environment reveals this with regard to the player park and beyond.

READ ALSO >>> Juventus, Dybala renewal: the fans line up | Joya’s answer

“I am not surprised by Arrivabene’s words, this is the philosophy of this company – he declared – They are able to use you and throw you away, it is the story that tells it, from one day to the next without even thanking you. It is their philosophy, so cynical and so perfidious, that led them to make history. They treat Dybala as well as they treat De Sciglio, with all due respect to the latter. And they treated Roberto in the same way Baggio“. At this point, we expect to understand what will be the final between the Argentine and the Juventus club. Who would not want to deprive himself of his number 10 but neither does he seem willing to give a particular preferential treatment.