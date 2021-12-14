Sports

Juventus-Dybala, full agreement on contract renewal: signing before Christmas. The news

Paulo Dybala and Juventus, a relationship destined to last at least until June 30, 2026. This is the expiry of the new contract that the Argentine is about to sign. The player’s agent is already in Turin, was traveling around Europe and therefore will not be forced to quarantine before meeting the Juventus club. There are still some bureaucratic details to settle, but the agreement between the parties has already been found. Dybala, with the new contract, will go to earn 8 million net per season plus 2 of bonuses. The signature will arrive before the Christmas break and the new agreement will enter into force as early as January 1, with a deadline set for 2026.

The details of the contract

Dybala: “I ask Santa Claus for the Champions”

The bonuses included by Juventus in the new agreement concern team goals, but not only. There are also gods bonuses linked to individual performance by Paulo Dybala and others concerning even the number of appearances that the Argentine striker will be able to score. The Juventus club, in fact, wanted to include this type of bonus to protect themselves, considering the number of injuries that the player has had, especially in recent years. This structured agreement will be valid until 30 June 2023. If Dybala, up to that date, were to reach all the bonuses provided, from 1 July 2023 these would fall and the Argentine, consequently, would go to earn 10 million net per season until the natural expiry of the contract.

