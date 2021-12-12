Juventus, Dybala injury: the latest updates

Juventus: the latest on Dybala

As also reported by Massimiliano Allegri after the match, already in the Champions League he and his staff had decided to take a risk by fielding Dybala, who was then replaced at half-time again due to a muscle problem. The boy trained quietly in the days before the match against Venice, but then he had to give up after feeling another pain.

Without risking worsening the situation, at the first annoyance Joya asked for the change, replaced by Kaio Jorge. According to the first rumors, it should be a muscle strain in the right thigh, with discomfort around the knee. Not a serious problem, but just enough to prevent the boy from taking part in the next two games with Bologna and Cagliari, the last of 2021. Juventus will hardly take any other risks with Dybala, also in view of the delicate match against Napoli on 6 January. Obviously, however, we will have to wait for the results of the exams that will probably be carried out tomorrow: the hope is that the resentment will be confirmed, without injuries of any kind. More updates will follow.