Juventus, earthquake in the locker room | Two players “argue” with the coach

Juventus, from Spain rebounds the news that two players have discussed animatedly with Allegri in the locker room.

Juventus, from Spain, exactly from ‘Diariogol’ the news of an animated discussion between the players and Massimiliano Allegri bounced. Given the difficulty that the Juventus team is experiencing in the league, with consecutive negative results, the climate does not seem to be the most serene. The facts date back to the defeat against Hellas Verona, at the home of the Bianconeri. On that occasion there would have been a hard face to face in the locker room between Arthur Melo, Alvaro Morata and Allegri.

Discussion in the locker room between the coach and the players

The protagonists of the story would have been Morata, Arthur and, in fact, Allegri. As the Spanish portal writes, the two players would have discussed animatedly with the coach. The team is confident of improving their performance and believes that the internal confrontation is at least necessary in Turin at the moment and we saw it just last night in the match against Zenit in the Champions League.

A discussion that ultimately benefited positively because, as we said earlier, the team responded on the pitch last night by winning with a clear 4-2 against Zenit and qualifying for the round of 16 of the competition two days early. . May it be a good omen for the championship as the Bianconeri will be in training camp until Saturday, where at 18.00 they will face Fiorentina at home.