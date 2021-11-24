Juventus, endless criticism: “Let’s stop with this Church”

Endless criticism of Allegri’s Juventus, Claudio Pea’s message on Federico Chiesa arrives

Criticism rains on Max’s Juventus Merry. The return of the technical expert so far has not had the desired effects, as evidenced by the sixth place in the standings and the 4 to 0 remedied yesterday against the Chelsea.

Claudio Pea, journalist and fan of the Juventus, made some significant statements: “TheInter for me she remains the favorite to win the title, she has a very deep squad and hasn’t had many injuries – her words to the microphones of ‘Radio Amore Campania’ – It is unlikely that Juventus will be able to get back into the race and will play against Juventus in the second half.Atalanta, who has four points more than the bianconeri. For me, Allegri’s team has to grit their teeth to finish fourth ”.

Juventus, criticism of Pea a Chiesa: “In thirteen days he scored only one goal”

The day after Chelsea-Juventus is full of controversy and criticism towards the work of the bianconeri. Between the field and the market, the insiders have a lot to impute.

Pea continued his analysis: “Ultimately Juve won against Lazio with two penalties, they score few goals and let’s stop with this church, who scored only one goal in thirteen matchdays ”.