Sports

Juventus, endless criticism: “Let’s stop with this Church”

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee7 hours ago
0 24 1 minute read

Endless criticism of Allegri’s Juventus, Claudio Pea’s message on Federico Chiesa arrives

Criticism rains on Max’s Juventus Merry. The return of the technical expert so far has not had the desired effects, as evidenced by the sixth place in the standings and the 4 to 0 remedied yesterday against the Chelsea.

Florentino Perez focuses strongly on Chiesa
Federico Chiesa © LaPresse

Claudio Pea, journalist and fan of the Juventus, made some significant statements: “TheInter for me she remains the favorite to win the title, she has a very deep squad and hasn’t had many injuries – her words to the microphones of ‘Radio Amore Campania’ – It is unlikely that Juventus will be able to get back into the race and will play against Juventus in the second half.Atalanta, who has four points more than the bianconeri. For me, Allegri’s team has to grit their teeth to finish fourth ”.

READ ALSO >>> Juventus crushed: “Mediocre and inconclusive, Allegri can do nothing”

Juventus, criticism of Pea a Chiesa: “In thirteen days he scored only one goal”

Chelsea Juve, formations and transfer market: from Rudiger to de Ligt and Chiesa
Paulo Dybala and Federico Chiesa © LaPresse

The day after Chelsea-Juventus is full of controversy and criticism towards the work of the bianconeri. Between the field and the market, the insiders have a lot to impute.

READ ALSO >>> Chelsea-Juventus, Allegri surprise: “I congratulated the boys”

Pea continued his analysis: “Ultimately Juve won against Lazio with two penalties, they score few goals and let’s stop with this church, who scored only one goal in thirteen matchdays ”.

Previous articleBrahim Diaz: “Here’s what I would like to learn from Ibra”. The announcement about the future

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee7 hours ago
0 24 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Alex Schwazer confesses: “I was a junkie, I used to go to Turkey for doping” | News

1 week ago

Cagliari, Joao Pedro: “Eighth year here. Me in front of Neymar? What a pride!”

July 16, 2021

Roma-Milan, boorish chants against Ibrahimovic: “Gypsy”. His reply

3 weeks ago

Live Bologna – Cagliari: 1-0 Serie A 2021/2022. Live the match

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button