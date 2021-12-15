Juventus, exchange two for one in Serie A: the announcement arrives live

Juventus awaits the protagonist of the next transfer market sessions. We continue to talk about the possible maxi exchange in Serie A: here are all the details

There Juventus is expected protagonist of the next two sessions of transfer market. Starting with that of January, where with great difficulty the management will try to give to Merry a midfielder and a center forward.

Still on the subject of the now winter window, but the hypothesis remains valid also for the summer 2022, we continue to talk about a sensational maxi exchange with the Lazio by Maurizio Sarri, to whom Lotito he renewed his contract for another two seasons. The exchange would be ‘two for one’, Luis Alberto in Turin and the couple Rugani-Arthur in the capital, the biancoceleste shore.

Sandro also spoke on ‘Radio Radio’ about this exchange Sabatini, journalist of ‘Sport Mediaset’: “The speech on Rugani is linked to the fact that Lazio could lose Luiz Felipe (in the sights of Inter and Milan, ed) to zero given that his contract expires in June, even if you would replace him with someone who hardly ever plays in Juve. Arthur, on the other hand, is a player that Sarri likes and apparently lotito wants to renew his contract also to make him play the transfer market ”.

Juventus transfer market, Arthur to greetings: hypothesis return to Spain

The maxi exchange between Juventus and Lazio is very complicated, bordering on the impossible. For now the only certain thing, always in January, is the departure of Arthur made official or so by his new agent Federico Shepherd boy. “For Arthur the situation is a little different than that of Bernardeschi: he arrived with another coach and with Allegri he is not finding much space – Pastorello’s words to ‘Tuttosport’ – Let’s see in January, we will look for the best solution keeping in mind considering that there is also the World Cup “. The former Barcelona is very popular in Spain, we speak specifically of the Seville of the former Rome Monchi.