Juventus fans anxious, a case is expected-Lukaku 2

Once at home Juventus expected the transfer market while licking their chops while waiting for some new champion, now the situation has changed: every window is replaced by the fear of losing some ace. After all, the report on the Juventus balance sheet speaks clearly, in the 166 pages filed in view of the budget increase some risks are clearly indicated, such as that of stinging for the case of fictitious capital gains and the possibility of having to sell a valuable piece is high. In this sense, the rumors that arrive cannot fail to frighten from England.

Chiesa is in the sights of Chelsea: 84 million ready

According to the Daily Mail Federico Chiesa has become the number one target of Chelsea, who had followed the player in the past. After all, in Tuchel’s 4-2-3-1 someone like Chiesa would be perfect for the wing, right or left it doesn’t matter. An offer of 84 million euros is ready. Basically an operation Lukaku bis, given that it follows the “mugging” done in the summer at Inter. With the difference that – compared to the Belgian who was fundamental for the Nerazzurri – Chiesa does not even seem in complete harmony with Allegri who asks him to return deeply and pushes him away from the goal. The Juve revolution could thus begin by sacrificing one of the few darlings of the supporters.

The Juve fans don’t count

Chiesa has become one of the favorites of Juventus fans and some of the player’s failures are charged more to the tactical context than to anything else. The idea of ​​losing him is not taken into consideration and flock either-or (“church do not touch “) on social media. In general, however, the offer is considered low: “For that amount we lend it on loan for a week” or even: “84 million too few, minimum starting price 150 million” or: So little? Do they think they are at the discount store? ” and again: “If they want the Church to sack 200 million, they have the money”. Finally, a different thought: “Professionally for the Church it would be a turning point. In positive”.

