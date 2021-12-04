Juventus fans net on social media

Kulusevski could leave Juventus as early as January, but the fans would like the Swede still in the ranks of the Bianconeri.

There Juventus won on Tuesday night against the Salerno with the networks of Dybala and of Morata. The bianconeri have suffered all‘Arechi, also saw the post hit by the hosts with Ranieri. The three points obtained by the Juventus team were fundamental in order not to lose further ground from the fourth place, occupied by‘Atalanta.

The bianconeri have seven points of disadvantage from the team of Gasperini and they cannot afford to increase the gap from the former. Sunday the ‘Old lady’ will challenge the Shevchenko’s Genoa and has the obligation to win, also considering the two big matches Roma-Inter and Napoli-Atalanta.

Juventus fans do not want the sale of Kulusevski in January

Kulusevski he was among the best against Salernitana. The former Parma was also the author of theassist for the goal of Dybala. In recent weeks, many market rumors have circulated that they would like it away from Turin already in the next transfer market in January. On social media it is a sort of ‘revolution’ has broken out on these market rumors.

In fact, many fans of the Juventus they expressed their desire to see again Kulusevski in black and white jersey. The forward was bought by theAtalanta for 35 million euros plus bonuses and has collected 65 appearances with 8 goals to his credit. The young footballer likes theArsenal and al Conte’s Tottenham.

We remove Kulusevski and we will repent as in the past for Hanry. It’s a 2000, he changes 100 roles, I keep the technical players especially at 20 – Nicolino 🤌 (@volpios) December 3, 2021