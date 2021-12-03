Juventus FAQ: what we know so far about the capital gains case and the investigation by the Prosecutor’s Office

What is meant by capital gain? In economic language, the increase in the value of an “asset” – in this case the right to the services of a player – from the moment of purchase to that of sale, net of depreciation. The simplest case is that of a player trained in the nursery, at no cost: his sale for 10 million euros entails a substantially net capital gain. In itself, it is not a term with a negative meaning.

Who is investigating Juventus’ capital gains? The Juventus club’s affairs are targeted by three related investigations. On 12 July, Consob – the supervisory authority on listed companies – launched an inspection of the club. At the end of October, the FIGC Prosecutor’s Office opened an investigation file after the report by CoViSoC, the federal supervisory commission on football clubs. In recent days, the existence of the investigation called “prism”, conducted by the Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office, has finally been made known.

Who are the persons entered in the register of suspects? The president of Juventus, Andrea Agnelli; the vice chairman Pavel Nedved; the Chief Corporate & Financial Officer, Stefano Cerrato; the General Counsel, Cesare Gabasio. Three former Juventus executives are also investigated: the former Football Area managing director and CEO Fabio Paratici, today at Tottenham, the former Chief Financial Offer, Stefano Bertola and his predecessor Marco Re.

What are the crimes hypothesized by the investigators? In the first search decree, various offenses are mentioned. Agnelli, Nedved, Paratici, Re and Bertola are under investigation, in progress between them, for the case referred to in art. 2622 of the Italian Civil Code, which governs the crime of “false corporate communications from listed companies” in relation to the financial statements closed on 30 June 2020. Agnelli, Nedved, Paratici, Bertola and Cerrato are being investigated for the same crime, again in concurrence with each other. relating to the subsequent financial statements, closed on 30 June 2021. For the crime of “Issuing invoices or other documents for non-existent transactions”, provided for by art. 8 of Legislative Decree no. 74/2000, on the other hand, the same Agnelli, Nedved and Paratici, as well as Re (for the year 2019), Re and Bertola (for the year 2020), Bertola and Cerrato (for the year 2021). Juventus – not liable to criminal responsibility as it is not a natural person – is accused of the offenses envisaged by articles 5 and 25-ter of Legislative Decree no. 231/2001. The new search decree, notified on Thursday 2 to the Turin club, in addition to expanding the list of suspects to the lawyer Gabasio, refers to the sale of Cristiano Ronaldo but does not expand the hypotheses of crime.

What operations are reported? Sixty-two transfers were reported by CoViSoC, taking advantage of the checks initiated by Consob. Of these, forty-two involve Juventus. The other “strands” concern the transfer of Victor Osimhen from Lille to Naples and the market axis established between Parma and Pescara. It is not certain that all forty-two transfers involving Juventus are currently under investigation. The first search decree mentions, by way of example only: the exchange with Olympique Marseille concerning the young people Aké and Tongya; the exchange with Barcelona concerning the young Marques Mendez and Pereira Da Silva; the purchase of Nicolò Rovella, close to the expiry of the contract, for 18 million euros with the simultaneous sale to Genoa of the young Portanova and Petrelli, for a total transaction value of 36 million.

Are there other companies involved in the investigation? At present, Juventus – with its former or current managers – is the only club of which we know. The transactions reported by CoViSoC involve a total of eighteen companies, Italian or foreign.

What does sports justice provide in the event of fictitious capital gains? The reference standard is that provided for by article 31 of the Sports Justice Code, entitled “violations in management and economic matters”. The non-production, alteration or material or ideological falsification, even partial, of the documents required by the sports justice bodies, by the Supervisory Commission on Professional Football Clubs (COVISOC) and by the other control bodies of the Federation is punished as well as by the competent bodies in relation to the issuing of UEFA and FIGC licenses, or the supplying of false, reticent or partial information “. Furthermore, “conduct in any case aimed at evading federal regulations on managerial and economic matters as well as the failure to execute the decisions of the federal bodies competent in the matter” are also unlawful. The penalties vary according to the violations ascertained: they range from a fine with warning to exclusion from the championship in the event that the offenses were such as to allow registration.

What happened in the background? The issue of capital gains, the use of which has grown exponentially over the last few years, has often ended up in the crosshairs of the competent bodies. The only two precedents in which clubs have been punished date back to 2008 and 2018. In the first case, Inter and Milan, whose managers were acquitted at the level of ordinary justice “because the fact does not constitute a crime”, closed the case that the featured players with a € 90,000 fine: it was the exchange, with assessments deemed “inflated”, of some players from their respective Primaveras. In 2018, however, Chievo Verona was punished with three penalty points and three months of inhibition for President Campedelli – the request of the Prosecutor was fifteen points and thirty-six months of inhibition – for a round of fictitious capital gains with Cesena, in the meantime. failed. In the case of the Clivense club, the National Federal Court found that the membership changes indicating a value higher than the real one had played a role in the registration to the championship for the 2015/2016, 2016/2017 and 2017/2018 seasons.

Who was heard by the investigators? The Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office has started its own hearings from the people informed on the facts. The first was the current Football Director, Federico Cherubini, followed by the managing director Maurizio Arrivabene and by Paolo Morganti, Head of Football Operations. Re and Bertola were then summoned: both made use of the right not to answer. Lastly, the head of the youth sector, Giovanni Manna. As far as is known today, the Piedmontese prosecutors have not yet decided whether to question the current Juventus managers under investigation.

Who is the super Stasi consultant? The accountant Enrico Stasi, who over the years has worked as bankruptcy trustee in various investigations by the Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office, is confronted for the second time with the Juventus accounts. The first dates back to 2006, when the magistrates asked him to investigate the contracts of the players stipulated by the company that was experiencing the turbulent months of Calciopoli. Marco Gianoglio, the deputy prosecutor who leads the “prisma” investigation, has decided to rely on him again. Over the years, Stasi has followed, among others, the De Tomaso bankruptcy story and the Seat Pagine Gialle trial.

What are the most relevant interceptions? The results of the interceptions that have emerged so far – in this regard, the news that the Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office asked that of Perugia to acquire the material collected in the investigation into the Suarez case is not confirmed – contributes to building a framework in which the management Juventus knew he was moving in a gray area. They range from “They asked to make capital gains” to “That at least Fabio (Paratici, ed), you had to make capital gains and were making capital gains”. To get to the “depreciation and all the shit underneath that you can’t say”, the “flooded car” and the “famous paper that theoretically doesn’t have to exist”. A new interception in this regard has emerged between the current DS Cherubini and the lawyer Gabasio: “If it comes out, they jump to our throats”.

What is the “Ronaldo card”? Precisely this last paper, which theoretically should not exist – and it is not clear why those words were spoken – is one of the key points of the investigation by the pool of magistrates of the economy group, composed, in addition to the deputy prosecutor Gianoglio, already mentioned, by the deputy prosecutors Ciro Santoriello and Mario Bendoni. The reference is to an alleged secret agreement with Cristiano Ronaldo, in the form of a private agreement. There are at least two hypotheses: the first leads to the arrears of salaries linked to the first period of Covid, the second to the terms of the transfer to Manchester United. The investigators are looking for him, along with another similar agreement that would certify the existence of an obligation – and not a right as officially announced – to redeem Atalanta with regard to the future of Merih Demiral. Indiscretions in the press say that prosecutors could summon Jorge Mendes – CR7 agent – to find out more.

What is Juventus’ position? With a press release issued on November 27 – in which the capital increase in progress is confirmed – the company clarified that it is “collaborating with the investigators and with Consob” and is confident “to clarify every aspect of interest to them. , believing that it has operated in compliance with the laws and regulations governing the preparation of financial reports, in compliance with accounting principles and in line with international football industry practice and market conditions “. The statements by John Elkann, CEO of Exor – the holding that also controls Juventus – were of the same content on the last Investor Day. On December 3, the company released a new press release: in the supplement to the prospective of capital refers to the fact that this may be at risk in consideration of the investigation. An eventuality that would in turn jeopardize the company’s business continuity.