Juventus, Federico Chiesa is about to return and elects his idol

Federico Chiesa is one of the best players of this terrible 2021 of the Juventus. His bucks on the wing and his insertions were fundamental a Madam not to collapse in the hardest moments, as well as being a very valuable element in the race of Italy to Euro2020. The son of the great Enrico he granted himself in an interview with Republic where he talked about his moment, his goals and even his idols.

Federico Chiesa renounces his holidays to return to the field, also setting the return date

Stopped by the muscle injury remedied during the match against ‘Atalanta, church first of all reveals the date of his next return:

“I have to recover from an injury, I decided not to go on vacation. I want to be 100% for 2022. We have to think game after game, as the coach rightly said. I come back on the 30th with the team, I had the misfortune to get hurt, but now we have to do a great 2022. Because Juve’s idea is always to win every game “.

For its part, church however, he positively evaluates his path to Juve until this moment:

“More than positive. But I only think about 2022 and the next match (January 6 against the Naples, ed). I want to win with the Juve and bring it back up ”.

Federico Chiesa’s goals, head to Inter and the national team

The objectives of Federico Chiesa at the Juventus for the new calendar year are quite clear:

“I came here with the mentality of winning any competition. Now we aim for the Super Cup against Inter (12 January ed), then to the Italian Cup. For the championship, we’ll see. And we are in the eighths of Champions: there it is all to be written “.

Just about the Inter, church he thinks that the championship has not yet been lost despite the Nerazzurri having been much more than positive up to now:

“They are doing something great, they are doing well and they have continuity. We have to stand there and wait for missteps from those in front of us. But first of all we have to think about ourselves ”.

National Chapter. Federico Chiesa was a fundamental step in the conquest of European by the Italy, with two wonderful goals against Austria And Spain and a lot of “garra” that helped especially in the darkest moments of the final of Wembley. The person directly concerned reveals the secrets of the representative led by Roberto Mancini:

“Two. The coach’s enthusiasm Mancini and the group: always play for your partner, be a team until the end. As in the knockout stage and in the final after the English goal. There is always great expectation of new victories. What the Europeans gave us, perhaps this qualification for the World Cup took away from us: we did not take advantage of the opportunities. But in the play-offs we will return to the team we were. We are absolutely not satisfied. We will demonstrate that Euro2020 was not an episode but part of a winning path ”.

Federico Chiesa, his idol is a former teammate

Like all young players, too church he grew up seeing the exploits of other champions of the past. He certainly didn’t have time to fully enjoy his father’s career Enrico, but in his life he has certainly seen many champions, electing them as models. If three are the main ones, one obviously stands out above all the others and is the former partner at J uventus Cristiano Ronaldo:

“Kaka. Del Piero. But then I was lucky enough to spend a year with one of the greatest champions in football history: Cristiano Ronaldo. Seeing him live, his dedication, his mental strength, being decisive and present in every situation… was a constant inspiration for me. Cristiano is on a separate planet. It was exciting to work with him and see what he does to be so strong ”.

OMNISPORT