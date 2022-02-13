Juventus feels a resounding disgrace to Milan: the situation

Both the Milan that the Juventus have the opportunity today, in case of victory, to significantly improve their ranking in A league. The Rossoneri could find first place after many months, while the Old lady could put some margin between itself and theAtalanta currently fifth. The paths of the two giants of our championship, even if they do not cross on the playing field, are intertwining on the market, after Angelli he would have forcefully inserted himself in the race a Sven Botman.

Juventus, like Botman to replace the possible departure of De Ligt

Both Dutch, both ex Ajaxthey could swap places De Ligyou Botman at the Juventus. The first, assisted by Mino Raiolacould leave Turin at the end of the season looking for a better contract or a team ready to win.

In this sense, the statements of Mino Raiola and the same defender can not sleep peacefully in the parts of Keep going. Precisely for this, he writes today TuttosportJuve’s transfer men would be testing the ground trying to find a general agreement with Lilleowner of the tag of Botman. Not a slight disgrace to Milanfor months now on the player, with the transfer in January that stalled due to the exorbitant demands of the French club.

Sven Botman, Milan remain ahead of Juventus

Despite this last minute insertion, it risks being too late for Juventus. Indeed, Botman and the Milan they have already practically reached an agreement on the contract, as evidenced also by the meeting of its agents a Casa Milan just a few days ago.

The Rossoneri are pleased with the player, and also the relations between the Lille and the Devil they are really great after the deal that in the summer led to Milanello Mike Maignan. In short, the Milan remains firmly in the lead for the acquisition of the new promise of Dutch football, but in this sense it will be necessary to satisfy the requests of the Champions of France.

Juventus, Kaio Jorge asked on loan from Basel

With the arrival of Vlahovic and with a Morata still in pink, the spaces of Kaio Jorgeborn in 2002 ex Santos who so far has collected just 114 minutes in all competitions, spread over 11 different games. Very little to be able to say to be able to judge this Brazilian promise, which at home made everyone speak very well.

In these hours, the interest of the Swiss of Baselwhich they would ask Kaio Jorge in dry loan until the end of the season. In Switzerland the transfer market will close on February 15, and therefore the choice at the moment is entirely of the Brazilian even if Merry he would not want to deprive himself of it.

We remind you that, in case of switching to the BaselKaio Jorge could not play in Conference League why the lists UEFA are closed.

OMNISPORT