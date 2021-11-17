Juventus, Fiorentina have other plans for Vlahovic: Commisso’s decision

Vlahovic will say goodbye to Fiorentina. Rocco Commisso does not want to sell him to the bianconeri: the viola are ready to relegate him to the bench.

There Juventus he has long set his sights on Dusan Vlahovic of the Fiorentina. The purple forward has already announced to the Tuscan management that he does not want to renew his contract with the club. The farewell to Florence, therefore, seems only a matter of months. The bianconeri will probably make an attempt already in the winter transfer window, even if they snatch it away Rocco Commisso in January it seems an arduous undertaking.

All the news on SERIE A and more: CLICK HERE!

Juventus transfer market, Fiorentina’s plan for Vlahovic

The president of the viola, in fact, has no intention of selling him to the Piedmontese club. According to today’s edition of the ‘Corriere Fiorentino’, it is suspected that the 2000-born striker already has a agreement with the bianconeri ahead of next season.

READ ALSO >>> Maldini has already found Kessié’s replacement: a 35 million deal

Fiorentina, however, seems to have other intentions. The purple club, in fact, according to the newspaper, would be ready to relegate him to the bench should the player refuse advantageous offers from theabroad in January or June. The purple club is determined to collect as much money as possible and not to sell it to their Bianconeri rivals.