Juventus-Fiorentina is not over yet: Chiesa becomes Tania Cagnotto

The controversy after Juventus-Fiorentina has not yet finished: the social post that triggers the fans on social media and then removed

The controversy does not subside afterwards Juventus-Fiorentina, a match won by the bianconeri in the advance on Saturday thanks to a timeless feat of the new entry Cuadrado.

READ ALSO >>> Cuadrado solves it at 91 ‘with Fiorentina in ten: Allegri breathes

However, the purple team recriminates for two episodes: the hand touch of Danilo not assessed by a penalty by the referee and VAR and the second yellow card imposed a Milenkovic – resulting in expulsion – for the Serbian defender. An episode that, days later, still turns up their noses at the Commisso club, which published an ironic video on social media before removing it.

Juventus-Fiorentina, social irony on Chiesa: video removed

Indeed, Fiorentina posted on its ‘Tik Tok’ channel a short video with the dynamics of Milenkovic’s intervention on the former Church, but changing the commentary and inserting the commentary of a diving competition starring the Italian champion Tania Cagnotto. An episode that triggered the reaction of various fans and enthusiasts on social media, with the majority criticizing the video posted by the lily company. Fiorentina after a few hours has thus removed the post of the video, of which there is no longer any trace on the popular social network, while on Twitter several users saved and posted it promptly. Evidently, the expulsion of Milenkovic still does not agree with the Tuscan association, despite the Italian coach has ‘beaten’ at the end of the game Milenkovic on the intervention against Chiesa.