Juventus-Fiorentina, the latest on training: two excellent excluded

Juventus is ready to take the field this afternoon at 18 in Serie A to face the fearsome Fiorentina.

A game that hides many pitfalls for Massimiliano Allegri’s team. Which is far from the fight for the Scudetto after the last two defeats against Sassuolo and Verona. Dybala and his team mates raised their heads in the Champions League against Zenit, but now there is a need for an important success in the league too. Beating the Viola, who can count on a striker as thick as Vlahovic forward, does not promise to be easy at all. There is still some doubt related to the eleven that Allegri will send on the field. Doubts involving all departments.

READ ALSO—> Juventus transfer market, assault in January: the key is De Ligt

READ ALSO—> Juventus transfer market, the great refusal: he said no to Agnelli twice

Juventus, Rabiot and Cuadrado risk the bench

According to the latest rumors of Fantacalcio.it there could be a new bench on the way for Cuadrado and Rabiot, who would be the luxury excluded from the eleven owner. In defense, Bonucci could also remain out, a runoff with Chiellini to decide on De Ligt’s partner. In midfield on the Allegri outer lanes should deploy Chiesa and Bernardeschi for a decidedly offensive team. This is because alongside Dybala, clearly the owner, there will also be Alvaro Morata hunting for goals and good performances that could push Juventus to redeem him outright at the end of the season.