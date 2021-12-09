Juventus first in the Champions League group: a goal from Kean with Malmoe is enough, Chelsea draw 3-3 at Zenit

At Stamford Bridge he lost 4-0 just two weeks ago, but finally there Juventus is first in group H of Champions League in front of the Chelsea: the bianconeri manage to overtake the Blues thanks to a goal by Kean against the Malmoe. At the Allianz Stadium it ends only 1-0 against the modest Swedes, but that’s enough because the Blues at home Zenit St. Petersburg draw 3-3, punished by the goal of Ozdoev to the 94th. Juve thus passes from before, thanks to the misstep of the English but also to 15 total points conquered in group H.

The bianconeri, reworked from Allegri due to some injuries and a bit of turnover, they do not shine on the sixth day of the group stage. The game, however, gets on the right level already at the 18th, when Kean head exploits a splendid cross from the left wing by Bernardeschi. It will be Juve’s only goal, which, however, risks very little and wastes some chances for doubling. Everyone’s concentration, however, is aimed at St. Petersburg, where Chelsea immediately took the lead and then experienced a three-minute blackout: at the end of the first half it was 2-1 for Zenit. In the second half, Lukaku and Werner put things right. During recovery, when the match is already over in Turin, Ozdoev’s fireball from the edge, however, sets the score at 3 to 3.

Juve can now look forward to the game with more serenity draw on Monday 13 December, when he will discover his opponent in the round of 16 (with the Psg bugbear): it is the only Italian team to present themselves to the second phase of the competition as seeded, with the advantage of playing the return match at home.