Juventus flop, Allegri still under attack

Juventus are failing to find continuity this season. New attack on Massimiliano Allegri after the draw against Venice

The warning that something was wrong came early this year in the house Juventus. The defeat, al Stadium, against theEmpoli for 0-1, with Cristiano Ronaldo comfortably (and thoughtfully) seated on the bench, in fact, he immediately made it clear that even the season, at the hour just started, was a transaction.

Despite, however, in almost all experiences of Massimiliano Allegri the start has always been a bit uphill from the rest. Yet, now, two days from the end of the first round, the bianconeri have very little to rejoice in, perhaps only the first place in a Champions League group that is not too difficult, that’s it. Yesterday, for example, at the final whistle of the match against Venice, equalized by the hosts with a goal from outside the box of Mattia Aramu, what previously could only have been a hypothesis, has become a certainty. The team has some gaps, evident and perhaps difficult to smooth out during the current championship. We don’t want the January transfer market.

Juventus, another flop against Venice: criticism of Allegri

Yes, the coach who took them to the cup final twice, the coach who has never been questioned, on the contrary, also knows this. In the post-match analysis, he remembered well Fabio Ravezzani, Allegri is always very lucid: he explains carefully what happened. It does not take a genius (perhaps), rather, the journalist always says, a solution is needed.

Ravezzani on his Twitter profile explains in no uncertain terms: “Allegri is proving perfect in the post-match analysis (2 points out of 15 against affordable teams are unacceptable). But we are able to do this too. Solutions are expected from him, not findings “. And then, that’s not the way it is. Especially if in five matches against affordable teams on paper, Juventus took home two points instead of fifteen, that is the full spoils. Little, perhaps very little, if you think about how Inter, Milan, Naples and even Atalanta are traveling. The train has passed for the Scudetto, now (except for football miracles), but at least for the Champions the Old Lady remains on the run. And if it were not so, other than year zero, we should talk about annus horribilis.