Juventus, four Coronavirus positives in the U23: the press release
Latest news – Bad news in the house Juventus, with the U23 training sessions that restart with the absence of 4 players: they are the goalkeeper Marco Raina, the defender Gabriele Boloca, the midfielder Enzo Barrenechea and the striker Marco Da Graca, who tested positive for Covid.
The communicates the Juventus itself, with this note:
“Juventus Football Club announces that the positivity of Juventus U23 players Enzo Barrenechea, Gabriele Boloca, Marco Da Graca and Marco Raina has emerged at Covid-19.
These people are already observing the expected rules. Juventus U23, which will resume its activity on 30 December, will apply the protocols in force as always, in agreement with the Health Authorities.
Juventus also announces that, during the screening procedure for the resumption of competitive activity, the positivity to Covid-19 also emerged of two U19 players in addition to that of a member of the technical staff and all were placed in isolation, in compliance with the health protocol in force “.
