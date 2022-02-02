Juventus, from Kulusevski and Bentancur only potential 60 million: all conditions

There Juventus cheers for the Tottenham in the Champions League: the pass for the Londoners is the most immediate and important condition because the potential figure in the black and white coffers deriving from the double exit hit Kulusevski-Bentancur you look like those 65 million who would guarantee important coverage for the Vlahovic affair. It will not be easy, and it will go through both the objectives of the Spurs, and the degree of involvement on the part of Antonio Conte of the two former bianconeri in the project for the next few months. To provide the details of the double operation, which with certainty at the moment gives Juventus only 29 million euros, is tuttoomercatoweb.
Kulusevski and Bentancur, the figures are certain
Immediately 29 million euros, soon said: Bentancur went to Tottenham outright for 19 million euros payable in 4 years plus 6 million bonuses, Kulusevski instead on an onerous loan for 18 months for 10 million euros: redemption not mandatory and linked to the occurrence of certain conditions for 35 million euros: this is where most of the economic game for the bianconeri is played, capable of transforming the transfer into a fundamental blow for the bianconeri.
Juventus, the possible bonuses from Bentancur
6 million divided into 3 million linked to simple bonuses that are easy to achieve such as attendances, the other 3 million much more difficult depending on the qualification in the Champions League of the Spurs and 50% of presences as a starter. In short, at the moment it is more likely that the millions of bonuses from the Uruguayan end up being 3.
Juventus, bonus and redemption of Kulusevski
From the next seasons of Tottenham and the inclusion of Kulusevski, a large part of the Juventus gain from the operation will depend: the ransom of the Swede, 35 million, is also linked in this case to the qualification in the Champions League and to the guaranteed 50% of presences as a starter with at least 45 minutes played per match. In short, Antonio Conte will have to focus a lot on Kulusevski: Juventus’ hope is that it really happens.