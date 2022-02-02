Juventus, from Kulusevski and Bentancur only potential 60 million: all conditions

There Juventus cheers for the Tottenham in the Champions League: the pass for the Londoners is the most immediate and important condition because the potential figure in the black and white coffers deriving from the double exit hit Kulusevski-Bentancur you look like those 65 million who would guarantee important coverage for the Vlahovic affair. It will not be easy, and it will go through both the objectives of the Spurs, and the degree of involvement on the part of Antonio Conte of the two former bianconeri in the project for the next few months. To provide the details of the double operation, which with certainty at the moment gives Juventus only 29 million euros, is tuttoomercatoweb.