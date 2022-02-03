Juventus, Gatti the predestined. Chiellini and that anecdote told by his father

Federico’s life Cats has changed forever. To tell the story of the new central defender of the Juventus which the bianconeri have left on loan to Frosinone until the end of the season, father Ludovico starts again from Sunday 30 January: «In recent months we knew that Juve was interested in my son, then there was the overtaking of Toro. It seemed all done, Juric had already called Federico to explain what project he had in mind for him. We do not know what happened: Juve suddenly fell, the next day he was at J Medical for visits and then he signed the contract. We are still tossed about: we experienced unimaginable emotions until a few years ago ». A sounding board so large that it worries the family, explains Ludovico Gatti: “A TV wanted to do a service at our home, but we preferred to refuse: we don’t want the center of attention”.

The story of Gatti’s father

The midfielder born in ’98 on Monday experienced his first moments as a player of the Juventus. Father tells them: «He saw Bonucci and Chiellini. There was a little curtain with Giorgio who, as soon as he saw him, exclaimed: “Here is my heir!”. Federico started laughing, they exchanged a few words and then, once the day at Continassa was over, he went back to Frosinone ». First, however, Federico passed by his grandfather. Domenico, 91, lives a few steps from the Allianz Stadium. Ludovico explains: «My son is very close to my father, he immediately went to him, who was very excited about the move to Juventus, despite our whole family supporting Toro. They had lunch together: he didn’t even come to our house in Chieri, but he absolutely wanted to go to his grandfather ». A relationship, the one with the grandparents, which explains a lot about who Federico Gatti is. His career began in 2006: the first shirt is that of Chieri. Even if dad says: “He didn’t like having time and training constraints”. A little devil, immediately noticed by the Bull: at 9 he already has an important physical structure, as well as a great technical mastery.

