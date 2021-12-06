Juventus-Genoa 2-0, the report cards: Cuadrado opens the game, Sirigu keeps it alive and Dybala closes it

Result: Juventus 2-0 Genoa

JUVENTUS

Szczesny 6 – Game as a spectator to admire the feats of colleague Sirigu. Anyone could be in the goal, Genoa never came to undermine it.

Cuadrado 7 – He adds the Olympic goal to the highlights of his already vast repertoire: the spectacular execution from the flag is worth 1-0. It also touches the doubling with a nice right on the fly.

De Ligt 6 – The work to be done in defense is very little, so he delights in throwing himself forward looking for the way to the goal. Three chances: two with his head, one from outside, but he never manages to hit.

Chiellini 6.5 – Not that extraordinary services are needed, but certain that when Ekuban accelerates and tries to get out of the twilight, Allegri is comfortable having the leader who tells him no.

Pilgrims 6.5 – Regularly involved in the maneuver, he is jaunty against one of his former teams. He remained on the pitch for only one time, perhaps because he was booked: 45 minutes of good workmanship. From 45 ‘ Alex Sandro 6 – Orderly performance by the Brazilian, who returns to push in the lane and even to shoot on goal, but being countered.

Bentancur 6 – When it is in possession it is not always appreciable, indeed, the technical error is often around the corner. But it gives dynamism and a continuous high recovery of the ball.

Locatelli 6.5 – The directing, basically, is up to him. A few balls lost due to excessive sufficiency but also interesting ideas and verticalizations to cut the Genoa median.

Kulusevski 6 – First half made up of many shots that do not come, a few more flashes instead in the second half. It takes movement and intensity, it’s still not at its best. To (re) evaluate.

Dybala 7 – Center of Juventus attacks, he seeks personal glory several times but either lacks precision or slams into Sirigu. Until minute 81: high quality diagonal and closed game. From 89 ‘Kaio Jorge sv.

Bernardeschi 6.5 – In his plays you can see the desire to affect more. He fails in front of goal, he goes better in finishing: sweet ball not used by De Ligt and assist for Dybala. From 83 ‘Rabiot sv.

Morata 5.5 – It expends itself to be a true terminal and source of offensive development. The killer instinct, however, does not assist him at all: he devours a goal already scored in the 45th minute. He goes out discussing with Allegri. From 73 ‘ Kean 5.5 – He enters because Morata is booked and in a minute he catches up, also taking a yellow card. Zero impact entrance.

Massimiliano Allegri 6.5 – Genoa at home represents a great opportunity to give continuity, Cuadrado’s prowess from the flag puts the game on the right tracks. Then it becomes an assault on Sirigu’s door, solved only ten from the ninetieth. What matters, for now, are the three points found, like the clean sheet.

GENOA (edited by Paolo Lora Lamia)

Sirigu 7 – Clearly the best of his, for at least three major interventions in time with which he keeps the result in the balance until Dybala’s 2-0 that closes the games.

Biraschi 5 – He starts with a good attitude, and then gets more and more in difficulty as the minutes pass.

Bani 5.5 – In a game of great suffering for the Rossoblu defense, it is the element that shows greater clarity. From 73 ‘ Vanheusden 6 – It does not make excessive smudges in the final minutes.

Vasquez 5 – Several balls managed in an approximate way by him, both in the first and in the second portion of the game.

Ghiglione 5 – Game of great suffering, against a Pellegrini author of a great first half and an enterprising Bernardeschi.

Tour 5 – In the role of right inside, he plays an insufficient match in terms of tackles and supplies to his teammates. From 59 ‘ Portanova 5.5 – His entry into the field does not give particular life to the Genoa median.

Behrami 5 – He struggles to give geometry to the team, as well as to stop Juventus when they attack in the central area. From 59 ‘ Galdames 5 – Definitely negative impact on his part, given that he loses several balls close to the area.

Hernani 5.5 – There is no lack of grit in the middle of the field on his part, but it counteracts poor precision and passes.

Cambiaso 5.5 – Among the least worst in Shevchenko’s formation, especially for a more courageous recovery. From 85 ‘Melegoni sv.

Whites 5.5 – It is practically never seen in the last few meters. sometimes he steps back to help the midfielders, but without too much success. From 59 ‘ Pandev 6 – puts on the field the usual determination of a veteran, but it is not enough to create problems for the defense of Juve.

Ekuban 5 – Little served by his teammates but, on occasions when it happens, he badly wastes inviting balls.

Andryi Shevchenko 5.5 – Four games, only one point won and still dry in terms of realization. He still has a lot of work to do to make his mark and get Genoa out of trouble.