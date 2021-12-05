Sports

Juventus-Genoa, Allegri’s squads: surprise absence

Kim Lee
Juventus-Genoa tonight at the Stadium, Massimiliano Allegri’s squad: a last-minute absence for the bianconeri

There Juventus will challenge the Genoa at the Allianz Stadium. Fundamental challenge for the bianconeri in order not to lose contact from the top positions, it is necessary to win at all costs to remain at -7 from fourth place and recover three points on Naples defeated byAtalanta.

In view of the 20.45 race, Massimiliano Merry issued the list of those called up. There is a last minute absence among the bianconeri. Beyond long-term patients Ramsey, De Sciglio And church and beyond the absence of McKennie already announced by the coach, there will not even be Mattia Perin.

Juventus-Genoa, Perin out: the goalkeeper in isolation

Perin
According to what filters from company sources, isolation was decided as a precaution for the goalkeeper due to an alleged extra team group contact with a positive person at Covid.

Here is the complete list of Allegri’s squads:

Szczesny, Pinsoglio, Raina, Chiellini, Cuadrado, de Ligt, Alex Sandro, Pellegrini, Bonucci, Rugani, De Winter, Arthur, Bentancur, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kulusevski, Bernardeschi, Morata, Dybala, Kean, Kaio Jorge, Soulé.

