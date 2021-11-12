Juventus, goals against the crisis: the attack is struggling, Allegri’s moves

Only 16 goals after 12 games: same departure in 2015-2016 but then the Scudetto arrived. Here’s what’s wrong and how to fix it

Other than the Scudetto and the Champions League. The attack at the moment is on the right side of the standings, almost a struggle for salvation. Juventus version 2.0 of Massimiliano Allegri, who returned in the summer to bring the lady back in the running for the tricolor, without Cristiano Ronaldo seems to have also lost the ability to score. Yet she does not lack offensive potential: Dybala, Morata, Kean, all players capable of reaching double figures (already achieved in the past) and then also Chiesa, who last year reached 8 in the league, in addition to Kulusevski and Bernardeschi , less prolific but still with the goal in the ropes. The numbers of this season, however, tell of a Juventus that so far in Serie A has done worse than Genoa, Sassuolo, Empoli and Bologna: with 16 centers it is thirteenth in the ranking of goals scored, at -9 from Napoli, -11 from Milan and even at -13 from Inter, just to mention the top three in the class.

as in 2015-16 – Allegri has always said that the championships are won with the best defense (and even there the bianconeri are not in great shape: 15 goals conceded so far, more than triple compared to Napoli, at an altitude of 4) but at this point of the season the poor prolificacy of the attackers cannot fail to be considered a wake-up call. The current result is the worst of the last 10 seasons, on a par with 2015-2016, when Juventus started badly but still managed to win the Scudetto with an incredible comeback. Curiosity: that team had in common with this, in addition to the Livorno coach, the attacking couple Dybala-Morata and Joya was then as today the best scorer of the team after 12 rounds, but with 2 more goals (5). Also there was Mandzukic, who started slowly but closed the championship with 13 centers.

wanted bomber – Juventus’ problem at the moment is the lack of a serial striker who is able to resolve matches. The team is also paying for Alvaro Morata’s bad moment, stopped at 2, who hasn’t scored in the league since 19 September (Juventus-Milan 1-1). The top scorer is merciless: there is no Juventus player among the top 25 scorers in Serie A, that is all those who have scored from 4 to 10 goals. Last year of these times Cristiano Ronaldo (who had also missed some matches because of Covid) had already reached 12, that is almost as much as all of Juventus this season and 4 more goals than all the Juventus attack added together (3 Dybala, 2 Kean, 2 Morata and 1 Chiesa).

game and shots on goal – Allegri has always said that to compensate for Cristiano’s departure everyone should have scored more, also because without the catalyst of the attack, which attracted every ball to himself, the opportunities for others would have increased. True, but it is equally true that the offensive production is also a direct consequence of the way the team plays. The coach, as he explained in the last post-match press conference, is convinced that the three in front (Chiesa, Dybala and Morata) just “get by” to find the way to the goal, but the results of this first part of the season show that It is not so. Juventus is struggling not only to score, but also to build and reach the goal zone. The number of shots on target (50), for example, is the lowest in the last 4 seasons of Serie A: not only the Signora di Pirlo (67) and Sarri (80) created more dangers for the opposing goalkeeper, but also that of the ‘last Allegri (78). And the same goes for the total shots: from 239 in 2018-19 we went to 161 today, the lowest figure in the four-year period. First, don’t take them, but then you also have to attack, because if you don’t score, you don’t win.

