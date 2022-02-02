Juventus has a plan for Zaniolo

After Pinto’s words, the Zaniolo case breaks out: Juventus has been following him for some time and in the summer could attack him with an exchange

The bianconeri were the undisputed protagonists of the winter transfer market, with the hit Vlahovic and a heavy reinforcement like Denis Zakaria: in the summer the big target could be Nicolò Zaniolo.

An idea that is certainly not far-fetched or of the last hour. There Juventus (in) has been following the Giallorossi midfielder for several years, even before the heavy injuries that hit him. However, it was Tiago who ignited the Zaniolo issue Pinto: the Portuguese manager opened to a farewell in the summer of the attacking midfielder of the national team. His words led directly to Juventus, which has never hidden the predilection for local talents and the idea of ​​composing the pairing Chiesa-Zaniolo intrigues the Piedmontese management a lot. The ‘Old Lady’, in fact, already has a plan to convince her Rome to let him leave in the direction of Turin.

Juventus transfer market, McKennie the ‘card’ for Zaniolo | Conte’s competition

All the main national newspapers today speak of Nicolò’s situation Zaniolowhich became a real case after the words of Tiago Pinto. The ghost behind the declarations of the Portuguese, then, could be just there Juventus: the bianconeri could have a plan for the big shot. As reported by ‘Tuttosport’, the card to convince the Rome it could be Weston McKennie: the Texan, in fact, is a profile that intrigues the American ownership of the Giallorossi and could be an excellent counterpart to be included in the operation.

Being able to include a player like McKennie would allow Juventus not to have to shell out the 45/50 million requested by the Capitoline club for Nicolò Zaniolo. Convincing the player, then, is not considered a major obstacle: the bianconeri have kept alive their relations with Claudio Vigorelli, agent of the former Inter, with the last contact occurring in December. The real danger for Juventus is represented by the competition and, in particular, by Tottenham: the pairing With you–Paratici has solved several obstacles to the Piedmontese by purchasing Bentancur And Kulusevski in the market that has just ended, but in the summer they could become the main competitors for Zaniolo.