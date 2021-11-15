Juventus, here are the two reasons why Zakaria is now the name at the top of the list for January | First page

A giant for Juventus. Denis Zakaria, Congolese father, Sudanese mother, Swiss national, is the name that everyone agrees on. Still relatively young, with his 25 years to be completed in 5 days, physically strong and very good tactically, with relatively low costs. Because that contract expiring in June with Borussia Moengladbach will not be renewed. Roma moved early and is still in the running, Juventus has been active for days with the boy’s new agent, Ali Dursun.

Listen “Juventus, here are the two reasons why Zakaria is now the top name for January” on Spreaker.

THE STRATEGY- In all likelihood, the new midfielder for the Old Lady will come from Germany and not France. Tchouameni of Monaco is the favorite but it costs a lot and is destined to land in the Premier League. Allegri has really liked Witsel for several years, the track is hot even if his age is no longer very young is a reason for profound reflections in the Juventus headquarters. Here comes Zakaria, a quick midfielder with his feet and head. Dream about Barcelona but he would enthusiastically accept a transfer to Turin. Cherubini will have to move with conviction and speed because Liverpool and Manchester City also lined up on the player. The competition is wide but it does not scare Juve who are convinced to go checkers on Zakaria.

Watch Serie A TIM on DAZN. Activate now