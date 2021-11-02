Juventus, Ihattaren would be thinking about farewell to football

The case linked to the situation of the young player Mohamed Ihattaren it gets more and more intricate. The former PSV playmaker, bought in the summer by Juventus and then shot on loan from the bianconeri to Sampdoria, for three weeks he has lost track of him.

The boy – he writes Calciomercato.com – he had left Genoa, due to family problems, and had returned to Holland. He is the Sampdoria coach Roberto D’Aversa He said: “I never had it available. For me it changes little“.

Recently, also the Sampdoria DS Faggiano had commented on the operation: “For the qualities of the player it was a good operation. The footballer arrived out of practice. Then something happened on a family level“. Cautious phrases, which do not deepen the question, while rumors arrive from Holland that would have a sensational about the footballer’s future.

According to the local sports press, Ihattaren, due to a strong depression following the death of his father (which took place in 2019), is even considering saying goodbye to football. A very delicate issue is that of the mental health of athletes, which has also recently been discussed for other disciplines other than football.

Ihattaren had arrived at Juventus in the last market session, a bargain from 1.9 million euros, figure which refers to the “guaranteed minimum for bonuses on sports results. The purchase value may increase by a maximum of € 2 million upon the achievement of certain sporting objectives“.