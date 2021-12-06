Juventus, important news on the ‘Ronaldo card’

The magistrates of the Turin prosecutor have stopped looking for documents of a possible irregularity in the relationship between Ronaldo and Juventus

According to what has been learned from Calciomercato.it, the magistrates of the Turin Public Prosecutor who are investigating Juventus for the crime of false accounting, have stopped searching for the ‘paper’ which would demonstrate, according to the interceptions, of the alleged irregularities in the relationship between Cristiano Ronaldo and the Juventus.

There will be no more searches in search of a document that has not come out. Should it arrive by other means, then it will be put on record: at the moment, however, the magistrates have not had access to these possible documents to be probed. Obviously, if those who are registered in the register of suspects want to talk about it, it will be a subject under discussion.

Juventus and the ‘Ronaldo card’ | The end of the investigations is near: it’s up to the expert

Also according to what has been learned from our editorial staff, the closure of the investigations is near: the termination of the activity of the magistrates is expected for January. There will be no new investigative acts, the magistrates must wait from further investigations of the finance, but above all from the analysis of the expert. These are investigations of a technical nature on the examination of capital gains, to determine any illegal characteristics (for example, on depreciation).

There Juventus risks a fine, as well as the possibility of losing value on the stock exchange. For the suspects, the charges that should be addressed are those related to false accounting, as regulated by the civil code.