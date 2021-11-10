Juventus in trouble, Fiorentina has other plans for Vlahovic

Struggling with a complicated season, the management of the Juventus he is wondering how to improve the squad. Many doubts, especially as regards the offensive department. The goal would be to try and catch a great striker. He would be in pole position Dusan Vlahovic.

Juventus, many like Vlahovic

Unfortunately, there would not be only Juventus on the trail of Dusan Vlahovic. The Serbian, one of the most interested young strikers on the world football scene (born in 2000), has already made it known that he has no intention of renewing his contract, in expires in June 2023, with Fiorentina. His farewell at the end of the current season seems certain. The problem? Dusan Vlahovic a lot of clubs like it, some with economic possibilities far superior to those of Juventus.

Fiorentina listening, offers for Vlahovic

Rocco Commisso, Fiorentina patron, did not like Dusan Vlahovic’s decision of do not renew with Fiorentina and now he awaits a monster offer to let him go at the end of the current season. Juventus does not have great financial resources (moreover Rocco Commisso would not want to see Dusan Vlahovic in the black and white jersey, after what happened with Federico Chiesa). Definitely more free to maneuver Arsenal and Tottenham. The Gunners would be ready to do anything to outperform the competition. The goal is to make the Serbian the star from which to start rebuilding the team. Were it for Arsenal, the operation would have to be certified already during the transfer window in January, a solution that Fiorentina would not like but not even the player’s entourage. Attention also to Tottenham now in the hands of Antonio Conte. The Spurs are ambitious and, to a very high level coach like Antonio Conte, a striker with the characteristics of Dusan Vlahovic would be very comfortable.

Juventus, not only Vlahovic among the names on the agenda

Dusan Vlahovic’s numbers are impressive. His 2021 was fabulous. To date he has already scored 25 goals in the calendar year (none better than him in all Serie A). In Europe, only two phenomena such as Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski (36 goals) ed Erling Haaland of Borussia Dortmund (26) did better than the Fiorentina ace. It is normal for Juventus to want him at all costs but there would be alternatives if the negotiations with the Serbian did not go through. We speak of a strong interest in Darwin Nunez, Benfica center forward (Uruguayan, born in 1999). A surprise shot should not be ruled out, especially if Alvaro Morata does not have to be reconfirmed. Meanwhile, the bianconeri are also moving to reinforce the midfield. Axel Witsel has made it known that he will not renew with Borussia Dortmund. In June he will be free to marry wherever he wants. Juventus would be ready to welcome him with open arms.

OMNISPORT