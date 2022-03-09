Juventus, injuries and recoveries: the situation between Sampdoria and Villarreal

Alex Sandro, Dybala and Bonucci could do it for Villarreal, as well as Chiellini. For Zakaria returning after the break, McKennie will return next season

The injury situation at Juve suggests some lightening, even if not immediately. So much so that Allegri thinks of counter-moves, as well as naturally hoping for a return as quickly as possible for those on the road to recovery. After the victory with Spezia he had spent words for Bonucci and Chiellini (the latter out from February 8) and for both of them he hopes for a return in the second round against Villarreal. For the midfield he had instead hinted at some invention of his, announcing that for McKennie the season is already over, while the initial forecast spoke of a return of the Texan at the end of April.

With Samp 10 absent – In short, the issue of injuries, given the protraction of the situation, risks weighing down a Juve that has so far proved skilled in disguising absences but certainly could feel the weight in the long run. Above all in terms of spare parts and the possibility of letting those who have played or spent more catch their breath. In fact, on Saturday with Sampdoria the bench will be very short, given that Bernardeschi is destined to be added to the nine injured players, who returned with Spezia but disqualified for the next match.

The swing – The list therefore struggles to shorten: if Juve had already started to lose a few pieces in the derby, from Villarreal onwards the situation worsened from game to game, with also a hasty return of Bonucci who then had to stop again. Against the Spaniards in fact McKennie fractured the second and third metatarsus of his left foot and Alex Sandro (among the possible re-entries for the Champions League) suffered a resentment in his right calf. The two joined the list of injuries formed by Chiesa (breaking of the crusader and the season ended. From yesterday he started walking again), Chiellini and Dybala, as well as the newly returned Rugani and Bernardeschi.

Is Dybala back in the Champions League? – In conjunction with the match against Empoli, Kaio Jorge (rupture of the patellar tendon in a match with the Under 23 team) – also for him the season ended – and Zakaria, victim on the field of an injury to the adductor of the left thigh who he will keep him in the pits until the break at the end of March. The race with the record of injuries was the Italian cup match with Fiorentina (10), then with Spezia the start of the turnaround, even if the return of Rugani and Bernardeschi was a counterbalance to the exit. scene of De Sciglio for a knee problem. Dybala, expected to return a couple of races ago, instead ran into a “problem with his flexor”, to quote Allegri. And in the meantime he will also miss Sampdoria, in the hope that it is not a prelude to a sad one déjà vu in the past season.

March 8, 2022 (change March 8, 2022 | 18:58)

