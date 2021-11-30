Juventus investigated, “John Elkann calls a meeting: ‘Andrea is unpresentable'”. Agnelli’s men: “Only Calciopoli is worse than that”

Exchanges between players come on inflated values, suspicious departures and returns and, above all, a capital gains boom which doubled throughout the A league since 2015, passing from 381 million to 739. From the investigation on the market operations that have put the top of the Juventus in the sights of the prosecutors numerous operations have emerged involving in total, not always in connection with the Juventus club, six Serie A clubs. Meanwhile, according to an indiscretion published by The truth, John Elkann expressed the will, during a very small meeting held yesterday in Turin, of replace his cousin Andrea Agnelli at the helm of the company. And from the mouths of the men of the current Juventus president, intercepted by the Finance Police in the three key months of the transfer market, words come out that describe the climate within the club well: “Worse than that there is only Calciopoli”.

The secret meeting: “Andrea inadequate, unpresentable”

The latest scandal involving the Juventus club did not go down to the CEO of Exor, John Elkann, already irritated by the mismanagement both sporting, with the club that does not seem able to run for the tricolor this year, and financial, so much so that in January a recapitalization of 400 million euros. Not to mention the fools related to Suarez case or, even worse, the failure of the project Superalloy. Thus, in a small meeting he defined the cousin “inadequate. Not up to par. No longer suitable. Now unpresentable “, as written by The truth. Also present were the trusted lawyers, consulted to address the problem and evaluate the consequences of the investigation.

John Elkann appeared very worried and angry: he has to decide if unload the cousin, a decision that could pass as an admission of guilt, or keep him in office with the risk of serious consequences in the event of convictions in court or sporting penalties. So much so that the best solution for Elkann would be the resignation of the cousin.

The wiretapping: “Worse than that there is only Calciopoli”

According to the interceptions released by Republic, the climate within society is very tense and the concern is evident. So much so that some men close to Andrea Agnelli come to make comparisons with the years of the investigations that then led the club into B series. According to the prosecutors, who will soon send all the documents of the investigation to the Federal prosecutor of the FIGC, however, we are talking about a “Whole system that is sick”. And they are convinced that “numerous profiles” have emerged that can get other teams in trouble. According to the investigators, the phone calls collected from July to September between the team managers remain to lock up the accusations.

Yesterday the managing director of the Juventus club was heard as a witness for three hours, Maurizio Arrivabene, come on pm Mario Bendoni, Ciro Santoriello And Marco Gianoglio. Before him it was the turn of Federico Cherubini. Today it will appear Paolo Morganti and subsequently the interrogations of the suspects: Stefano Bertola And Marco Re, both former executives. However, those of the president Andrea Agnelli, of his deputy, have not been fixed Pavel Nedved and of Fabio Paratici, considered by the investigators to be the main architect of the system used by Juventus to cover millionaire debts.

From the Juve-Genoa axis to the Osimhen case: suspicious transactions

The numbers are there for all to see. As he writes Republic, in 2015 the Serie A invoiced 2.2 billion with 381 million in capital gains (17% of production). Only 5 years later, these have reached an altitude 739 million, an increase which, however, was not followed by an equally substantial growth in revenues, which increased by not even a third. And the examples of operations that contributed to these numbers are different. For example the case linked to the Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen: the Neapolitans bought it for well 71 million, but 20 of these were paid by transferring to the Lille young people today on the fringes of professional football and a third goalkeeper forward with age.

A similar trend was recorded at Juventus, attracting the attention of the Guardia di Finanza. From 2018 to 2020, the period under investigation, the revenues generated by the sales grew by 70%, thanks also to the axis between the Bianconeri and the Griffin: between the two circulated about 123 million euros in transfers, but only 25 went to fatten up current accounts while the rest was nominal value traded. For example, Juve spent 74 million to take players from Genoa for a total of 14 league appearances: 12 of Perin, 2 of Zanimacchia. Romeroinstead, it was taken by paying 26 million to the rossoblù, then sold for 16 (with a loss of 5) to theAtalanta who finally sold it for 55 million al Tottenham. Finally, there are the cases of the goalkeeper Audero, shot for 20 million at the Sampdoria, or former young people Favilli And Mason that with some presence in Serie A have brought to the coffers of the club Turin 19 million.

Then there are the cases of departures and returns which, on balance, move very few million euros but which help to cover the budget gaps. From 2018, for example, between Inter And Genoa there were six operations for 78 million. But in total only 5 million have moved. Also because the players were almost always the same: in 2018 the rossoblu bought the goalkeeper Radu, the following year Inter takes him back, spending little more than what he collected. Pinamonti: he goes to Genoa for 19 million and the following year he returns to Inter for 21. Vanheusden: sold at Standard Liege to buy it back without using it.