Juventus investigation, former managers do not respond to prosecutors

Two former Juventus managers avail themselves of the right not to answer involved in the investigation into the alleged capital gains linked to the transfer market operations of the Juventus club. Marco Re and Stefano Bertola, the first two of the six suspects of the “Prisma” operation to be summoned, did not reply to the questions of the Turin prosecutor on the Club’s accounts.

Juventus, two former managers choose not to answer the questioning: the reasons

“The issues under discussion they are essentially of a technical nature and need reflection”Explained Luigi Chiappero, the lawyer of the two former Juventus managers.

Marco Re was previously the financial manager of Juventus while Stefano Bertola is the company’s former Chief Corporate & Financial Officer.

They are the first to have been called by the prosecutors to answer for the hypothesis of the crime of false corporate communications and issuing of invoices for operations non-existent.

Together with them, in addition to Juventus as a legal person, also the president Andrea Agnelli, the deputy Pavel Nedved, the former dg Fabio Paratici, now passed as director of Tottenham, and another Juventus manager, Stefano Cerrato (here we talked about of the investigation involving Nedved and Angnelli among others).

None of these would have yet received the official call from the Turin prosecutor, but if he arrived they could all adopt the same defensive line taken by the other two executives under investigation.

In fact, that of the evaluation of the price of players remains a matter with boundaries that are difficult to trace, largely subject to the value established by the clubs. For this reason, the technical advice that the Turin Public Prosecutor will use will most likely not focus on the players’ cards, but on the Juventus balance sheet (here we talked about capital gains in football).

“In 2015 – observed the lawyer Chiappero – the law changed. Evaluation, in itself, is not a crime. There is great discretion. If there are any answers to be given, we must first know the content of the disputes. At the moment we don’t know him ”.

Juventus, two former managers choose not to answer the questioning: the investigation

The accusations made by the Turin prosecutors formally contest 282 million euros out of the 322 recorded in the accounts for three seasons, from 2019 to 2021 (here we talked about Juventus’ red accounts).

To aggravate the picture outlined by the magistrates there would be the interceptions on the conversations between the Juventus managers that would reveal an “unhealthy” system created to hide the real financial situation of Juventus.

According to the magistrates, the sums of the transfers would have been inflated for fictitious revenues with the aim of covering operating losses that would specifically amount to 39 million instead of 171 million in 2019, 89 million instead of 209 million in 2000, 209 million instead of 240 million in 2021.