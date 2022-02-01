“Juventus is an easy choice, I’m here to win. Thanks to Florence”

The new striker: “I will be ready immediately, Juventus is not expecting anyone”

Dusan Vlahovic it was the hit of the winter market. It was scored by Juventus who secured one of the most prolific players in Serie A with an investment for the present and the future: “It was an easy choice because I am in the most important club in the world and with the ambition of win like me – commented Vlahovic in conference -. I will be ready immediately because Juventus is not expecting anyone. “Then my thanks:” I say thanks to Fiorentina and the Viola fans. “

THE WORDS OF VLAHOVIC

“I’d like to thank Fiorentina. All the people who were there. The spring team and my teammates. I’d like to thank everyone from Corvino to presidents Della Valle and Commisso. The Italian coaches and Prandelli.”

What are your feelings?

“I am excited and proud that I have signed this glorious club with Juventus. I am ready to do anything to achieve great results. I want to thank the Juve president who brought me here.”

Why did you choose Juventus?

There was a lot of talk about other foreign offers, but the choice was easy. In Juve’s DNA there is victory and never giving up, going to the end. My mentality is also this.

Could you have reached Juve first? Why the number 7?

The number 7 for me does not represent anything, I chose it because it is the closest to the 9 which was not free.

How have you lived the last few days in Florence and what is the first goal at Juve?

I want to get into the coach’s schemes as soon as possible and join the group, becoming friends with my teammates. I want to be in a family with Juventus staff and management as well, I think it is essential to have a united dressing room to get to the results.

How much do you train in private too?

Football today is at a level where every detail makes a difference. I am trying to improve myself from all points of view and when it is possible. I’m also trying to work mentally, I’m not saying that I train 24 hours a day but I think about football a lot.

Has Juve always fascinated you?

It is the biggest club in Italy and I am delighted to be here. The desire to always improve with very high goals has always attracted me to the Bianconeri and for this reason I am happy to be here.

Does the 7 that belonged to Cristiano Ronaldo bring pressure?

All Juve shirts weigh. I am here to help the team and make myself available to achieve the objectives. The number of the shirt is not important, how we go on the pitch and with what determination we do it. The rest doesn’t interest me that much.

Did you hear from any mates before making this choice?

Yes, I heard Chiesa, I have a wonderful relationship with him. I’m sorry he got hurt, but we will wait for him and I can’t wait to play with him and all my teammates.

Do you feel at the level of Mbappé and Haaland?

It will be a unique emotion to play in the Champions League and I will be ready if the coach lets me play. I want to have my own path without looking at that of others, I do it through work and concentration. I don’t know where I will go, but I want to go far.

Do responsibilities stimulate or worry you?

I’m at Juve and they’re not expecting anyone here. I have to be ready right away, I have no excuses because what counts here is winning.

What impression did Allegri make on you?

I did some training but we didn’t talk about tactics. He welcomed me very well and I can’t wait to play.

Who were you inspired by?

This is not the time to have idols to be inspired by, but to have my own path to become a great player. With hard work I can do it.

Which module are you best in to play in?

I am at the coach’s disposal and I do what he asks me to do in the two phases. I have no problems or preferences, I adapt to the schemes that the coach will ask.

Do you think you can become the leader of this team?

There are already many on this team. I just want to get into the changing room dynamics as soon as possible. The only thing that matters is to win.

How do you think you will find yourself with Dybala?

I haven’t met him yet because he is in the national team. He is a great player, but it will be up to the coach to choose how we will play. I am ready and willing to do anything, here there are many champions also in attack.

What effect does it have on you to be a role model for so many young players? Did you expect this welcome?

I am still a boy and I am not yet aware of what is happening around me. I have reached a very high level here at Juventus and I am experiencing great emotions. I want to win with Juventus.

Have you got an idea of ​​Juve’s problems? Are you here to solve them?

There is no player in the world who can solve games on his own. I don’t even want to think that I’m here to solve problems alone, it’s the team that working together can do well and win.

Are you going to live in Ronaldo’s former home?

I’m looking for a house, but it won’t be hers. I don’t have to think about things off the pitch, I just want to play and improve.