Juventus, Kulusevski and Bentancur approach Tottenham

There Juventus is among the most active teams in this session of transfer marketand after making the purchase of Vlahovic official, he is also working on a “restyling” of his midfield.





The hottest axis at the moment is the one with the Tottenham: the two companies have entered into a negotiation that should bring both Rodrigo as a dowry to the Spurs Bentancur that Dejan Kulusevski. Both businesses are one step away from materialization. Upon entering, the bianconeri always think of Denis ZakariaSwiss midfielder for whom Juventus is looking for an agreement with Borussia Moenchengladbachafter finding her with the player and his agents.





Tottenham offer for Kulusevski

The most recent update is about Dejan’s situation Kulusevski. The offer of Tottenham, whose general manager, Fabio Paraticiwas the one who brought the Swede to Turin, has reached altitude 40 million. The formula would be that of loan with obligation to redeem: an obligation conditional on parameters such as qualification in the Champions League of the Spurs and a fixed number of presences for the footballer.





Bentancur’s situation

Rodrigo Bentancuron the other hand, it now seems determined to decline the offer ofAston Villapreferring precisely that of Tottenham. The deal would materialize with the formula of the definitive title, for a total amount higher than 20 millionthe figure offered by Aston Villaincluding bonuses. It is more likely that the two operations will materialize independently of each other. The fact is that both players are getting closer and closer to Tottenham: final details to be filed and then the double transfer will materialize. To consider the amount that Juventus will have to pay to Boca Juniors, 30 percent of the final price.

Between Zakaria and Nandez

On entering Juventus continues to work to ensure insurance already in January Zakaria, contract expiring in June with Borussia Moenchengladbach. Juventus has the player in hand, with whom a player has already been found principle of agreement on the terms of the contract. While waiting to define the two starts, the bianconeri continue to keep warm the “track” that leads to Nahitan Nandez of Cagliari, with which it would be possible to initiate an exchange that would also involve Kaio Jorgewhich would strengthen the attack by the Sardinians on loan.