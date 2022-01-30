Juventus: Kulusevski at Tottenham, there is an agreement. Interested loan of 5 million with obligation of redemption of 35

Dejan Kulusevski leaves Juventus and flies from Antonio Conte to Tottenham. The agreement between the bianconeri and the Spurs, as reported by Sky Sport, would have been finalized. The Swede moves with the following formula: an onerous loan of 5 million euros with a redemption obligation of 35, set upon the occurrence of certain conditions. In particular, the obligation will trigger if Tottenham qualifies for the next Champions League and Kulusevski collects at least half of the appearances in official matches between now and the end of the season. The player is expected in London in the next few hours.

Bentancur also towards the Spurs

In addition to Kulusevski, Rodrigo Bentancur is now on the starting foot, also with destination London Tottenham side. An offer of around 25 million euros would be ready for him (19 of the fixed part + 6 of easily accessible bonuses) for the permanent transfer. Inbound, Juve ready to welcome Zakaria from Borussia Moenchengladbach.

