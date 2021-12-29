Juventus, Kulusevski on the transfer market? The Tottenham track but not only

The Swede will leave Juve only if a suitable offer arrives. But he plays little for what has been invested in him and from his sale the treasury can arrive for other operations

By opportunity and not by necessity. The possible sale of Dejan Kulusevski has exclusive tracks quite distinct from many others: he will leave Juve only in the face of a suitable offer, interesting for the club as well as for the player himself. Thus, around the Swedish talent, the Lady does not raise the wall in view of the January market (and next summer) but stands in constant balance, without any fear of falling.

MUCH FOR A LITTLE – The former Atalantino was the first purchase of 2020, an operation of 35 million plus 9 bonuses: at the J Hotel on New Year’s Eve, medical visits the following day and then immediately returned to Parma, where he continued to play on loan until the end of the season. The first steps at Continassa last season with Pirlo, since last summer under the protective wing of Allegri who has gradually known its strengths and weaknesses. So much so as not to spare him “alarm clocks” when necessary to enhance him from the beginning in some big match. What’s wrong then? Dejan has a low playing time (just over 700 minutes) despite having collected twenty-one appearances between the championship and the Champions League.

ONLY INTERESTING OFFERS – He convinced little both for character aspects (due to a limiting shyness) and for logic of a tactical nature (because he is an offensive hybrid that is hardly preferred to others) but has all the credentials – as well as the time – to grow and become a major player at European level. As? Probably playing more and feeling more trust for himself, so changing the air to express himself in a context more suited to his characteristics could be the right choice for him. Can he go away? Yes. Did Juve decide to download him? No. The sale of Kulusevski can only take place on one condition: the operation must bring a useful treasury to be reinvested on the market, at which point it could be a business for everyone.

TOP DESTINATIONS – Juve is willing to talk about Kulusevski starting from a base of 35-40 million: no to poorly rewarding loans or lower conditions as for other sales. Fabio Paratici could take him to Tottenham, with Conte’s full esteem. The main English competition would be represented by Arsenal, which followed the player already at the time of the Atalanta Primavera, just like Bayern Munich which has always left his name on a list of names to keep an eye on. In short, the future of the player, if not at Juve, could still be in a top club.

